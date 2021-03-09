The latest to announce his intention to move on is Roy Blunt of Missouri, and his statement to a local reporter shows how he feels about what he’s leaving behind:

I think the country in the last decade or so has sort of fallen off the edge with too many politicians saying “If you vote for me I’ll never compromise on anything,” and the failure to do that — that’s a philosophy that particularly does not work in a democracy. We’ve seen too much of it in our politics today at all levels and rather than spending a lot of time saying what I’d never do, I’d spend more time saying what I’d try to do and be willing to move as far in the direction of that goal as you possibly could rather than saying “I’ll never do this.”

What Blunt is criticizing here isn’t ideological extremism, because the reality is that in his party, arguments over ideology and policy have largely been relegated to think-tank back rooms. He’s talking about the performative chest-thumping of Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Blunt’s fellow Missourian Sen. Josh Hawley, who are mapping out their career trajectories with signposts of Fox News hits and Twitter flame wars.

When it comes to policy, Blunt isn’t much less conservative than them — nor are the other Republicans who are retiring. That list right now includes Sens. Richard Shelby (Ala.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio), and Pat Toomey (Penn.). All are conservative Republicans, but also people who are reasonably serious about governing. That makes them superfluous in a party now devoted to implacable opposition and lib-owning.

Take Toomey, the one whose seat is most likely to go to a Democrat in 2022. These days, he looks like a “moderate,” when in fact he’s an extremely conservative Republican who has devoted much of his career to liberating the wealthy from the burden of taxation. Before coming to the Senate he led the Club for Growth, whose mission is to make the world less cruel to corporations and the noble rich.

But in today’s GOP, the fact that Toomey is a sane person with whom a Democrat might have a friendly conversation marks him as a RINO. And like the others, he’ll watch as the primary contest to replace him turns into an argument about which candidate is the Trumpiest.

We’re already seeing it with the emergence of candidates like Josh Mandel, who is running to replace Portman in Ohio. He opened his campaign saying he’d “fight for President Trump’s America First agenda” and raging at the state’s Republican governor for keeping in place a mask mandate. “I think Mike DeWine is a squishy establishment politician who went along with the peer pressure and the groupthink of liberal media,” Mandel said.

We’ll hear a lot of that rhetoric in these Senate primaries, along with rehashing of the 2020 election. In all likelihood, they’ll feature arguments between the candidates who say Donald Trump was the rightful winner and those who merely say there were “irregularities” that demand the most brutal voter suppression measures. While plenty of Republican voters would support a more reasonable candidate, in any given state the majority of the primary voters will be Trump supporters. So all the incentives push candidates to be more extreme in their rhetoric and less serious about governing.

Where does that leave us for the future? Blunt, Toomey, Portman, Burr, and Shelby aren’t going to be replaced by serious legislators who look at the careers of these senators and find much to admire. They’re much more likely to be replaced by up-and-comers who see their models in politicians like Cruz and Hawley.

Whether Democrats manage to hold the Senate by winning a couple of those seats — Pennsylvania and North Carolina are possible, while the other three will probably stay in Republican hands — the Senate Republican caucus will become more Trumpist overall as serious legislators disappear. It won’t be more conservative in any substantive sense, but it will be more committed to slash-and-burn politics that is barely concerned with substance at all.

So even if Trump himself fades into semi-relevance, his toxic influence will remain, as the path to power within the party continues to require giving his loyalists some version of what he gave them. And we’ll all be the worse for it.