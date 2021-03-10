According to the journalist Ioan Grillo, an expert on the gun trade, at least 164,000 firearms “were seized from criminals [in Mexico] and were traced to gun shops and factories in the United States” between 2007 and 2019. Grillo calls this an “iron river.” This is not hyperbole. The Mexican government has suggested that the number of weapons entering the country illegally over the past decade is closer to 2 million. This contraband has had a devastating effect on Mexico.

The human cost these weapons have wrought in Mexico stands in dramatic contrast to the galling ease with which buyers acquire them in the United States. Over the years, criminal organizations have smuggled thousands of weapons bought legally in the United States. Some stories defy the imagination. In his book “Blood Gun Money,” Grillo recalls the criminal scheme of Hugh Crumpler, a Vietnam veteran who legally purchased more than 500 weapons that he later resold at Florida gun shows. Crumpler trafficked semiautomatic handguns, AR-15 rifles and even grenade launchers. That Crumpler could legally purchase and deal with such an arsenal is a clear example of the United States’ responsibility in the violence.

If the United States is truly interested in helping Mexico emerge from its long nightmare, it must take swift legislative action. This week, the House is set to take up universal background checks, a common-sense measure that, somehow, has remained beyond Congress’s grasp for years. The bills under consideration could close glaring loopholes often used by smugglers, such as the private sale exemption for a background check.

For the Mexican government, these steps would be important, but not quite enough. “To require these background checks from gun buyers would be a positive measure,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told me recently. “But what could truly be decisive would be to reinstate the restrictions on high-powered guns that were in place from 1994 to 2004.”

Ebrard is right. To have a meaningful impact on the violence raging in Mexico, Congress must once again ban the sale of assault weapons.

The original 1994 bill banned the sale of weapons such as the AK-47 or the ubiquitous AR-15, high-powered weapons of war. Unfortunately, in what proved to be a costly concession, the Clinton administration made it temporary. Ten years later, in 2004, President George W. Bush allowed the ban to lapse.

For the United States, the consequences have been deeply painful. These weapons have played a tragic role in the country’s mass shooting epidemic. For Mexico, access in the United States to these weapons has been worse.

After the 1994 ban expired, drug cartels took full advantage of the new open market north of the border. Violence in Mexico skyrocketed. According to a 2010 study, “in the four years following the ban’s expiration” the country’s homicide rate grew by 45 percent, with access to assault rifles a decisive factor. These weapons of war have emboldened Mexican cartels, allowing them to build entire armies that can boldly confront Mexican security forces. Armed to the teeth, they dominate entire regions.

A few months ago, the CJNG posted a video that showed a long caravan of armored vehicles stationed somewhere in the state of Michoacán. Men brandished their weapons like warlords: Almost every single one was carrying what looked like an assault rifle.

Cartels have also turned to these weapons to terrorize cities. In October 2019, the Sinaloa Cartel laid siege to the northern city of Culiacan, where Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo, had been captured. Guzman’s forces used Barrett .50 rifles as they set up positions on corners around the city. One of the bullets (almost four inches in length) reached a Mexican soldier, his lower left leg exploding on impact. The horrendous video was widely shared on Mexican social media.

Extensive access to these weapons has allowed Mexican criminal organizations to thrive. They have jeopardized Mexico’s stability and the safety of an entire generation of Mexicans. Banning assault weapons in the United States “could become the backbone of the strategy to reduce contraband of weapons into Mexico,” Ebrard told me. “It would immediately diminish crime and take away firepower from criminal organizations. No measure could be more effective.”

Democrats have the votes to end the bloodshed. They should not hesitate.

