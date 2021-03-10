Indeed, given that GOP unity against the package was absolute — every Senate Republican also voted against it — the moral and ideological contrast between the parties at a time of such deep crisis and widespread deprivation couldn’t be more stark.

Though public support for the package is overwhelming, events will intervene and voters will forget a good deal about what just happened, even as they benefit from its provisions. So Democrats must be relentless in telling them what’s in it and in highlighting how it’s improved their lives.

In a new memo that was sent my way, White House senior adviser Jen O’Malley Dillon suggests that this will happen. The overriding message in communicating the proposal to the public will be “help is on the way”:

That will be the distillation of our message to the American people in the coming weeks, that help is here for them and their families. And we’re going to carry that message to every corner of our country through travel, local press, and direct engagement in communities with the President, the Vice President, the first lady, the Second Gentleman, Cabinet members, and top officials from throughout the administration. And, we’re going to make sure the American people know tangibly what the Rescue Plan means for them. We’ll highlight how the President’s plan is going to deliver $5,600 in direct payments for a typical family of four making under $150,000. We’ll talk about how additional money for vaccinations means that the defeat of this virus is within our reach, and how we can halve child poverty with the expanded Child Tax Credit.

The coming campaign to sell the bill will be wide ranging, the memo says, including the aggressive highlighting of numerous individual provisions by surrogates and senior officials “on local TV in markets around America.”

As Jonathan Lemire (who first obtained the memo) reports, the White House is determined to avoid the mistakes of 2009, when Democrats undersold the stimulus’ benefits.

A White House official tells me Biden’s travels in selling the package will include trips to red states.

Notably, the memo does not indicate any plan to highlight the fact that every single House and Senate Republican voted against the package.

You’d think this provides a big opportunity to peel Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents away from GOP lawmakers. Polls show that GOP-aligned constituents back the package: Large majorities of non-college-educated whites back it, and a majority of low income Republicans support its spending levels or want more.

And even despite that support, many GOP voters might not end up blaming GOP lawmakers for opposing it. Those voters will be getting checks and vaccines and benefiting from many other provisions — the child allowance, the financial assistance with unemployment and health care — regardless.

At the same time, GOP lawmakers will be telling those voters that they heroically stood up to all sorts of phantom socialist excesses in the bill concocted in the right wing media universe for their consumption. That could work, at least to some extent.

What’s more, Republicans have said their uniform opposition to the package will ultimately lead GOP voters to coalesce against it, once they start attacking it after its passage (translation: they will keep lying about what’s in it).

So the case for forcefully reminding voters both what’s really in the bill and that Republicans uniformly opposed all the good things in it is strong.

Yet we also know that Biden is operating from a particular understanding of the moment. He seems to believe de-escalating the partisan and cultural warfare around the coronavirus crisis can help depolarize the substantive side of our debates and create more space to go big on policies that can command broad bipartisan support. The next big one may be infrastructure.

Either way, Democrats have a tremendous opportunity here. Polling shows that wide majorities back not just popular individual provisions such as stimulus checks but also the overall level of spending in the bill. That suggests a big shift toward broad support for rising to the extraordinary duress of the moment with ambitious government and large public expenditures.

If Democrats can successfully remind voters of all the good provisions in the bill and how they are concretely improving people’s lives, and associate them with progressive governance and public spending, that could lay the groundwork for a lot more to come.