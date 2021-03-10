But what’s so striking about this moment is how ineffectual it has become.

Why? Because Joe Biden is kryptonite to the culture war. And without a single figure on whom Republicans can focus that resentment, the link between culture and policy is broken.

On Fox News these days, among the most important issues facing America are the fate of a few obscure titles on the Dr. Seuss backlist and how prominently the “Mr.” in “Mr. Potato Head” will appear on the toy’s packaging. Meanwhile, Biden is about to sign what may be the most progressive piece of major legislation to become law since Lyndon B. Johnson was president.

The American Rescue Plan not only pours huge amounts of money on individuals and communities, it also utterly rejects the anti-government paradigm that has dominated Washington since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, a paradigm that held the past two Democratic presidents in its grip.

And it’s not just popular, it’s spectacularly popular, despite its association with Democrats (not a single Republican in either house voted for it) and the rigid partisanship of this era. This poll shows 70 percent of Americans supporting it; this poll shows approval of it at 75 percent, with Biden’s approval at a healthy 60 percent.

To call Republican opposition to the ARP anemic would be a compliment. Republicans tend to say it’s a “liberal wish list” (which is not entirely wrong), then quickly move to yet another whine about “cancel culture.”

The difference between now and 12 years ago — when we were also in the midst of an economic crisis and had just passed a large stimulus bill — couldn’t be more stark. Back then, Republican culture-war rabble-rousing was focused directly on the president, with every one of Barack Obama’s policies shunted through a prism of resentment and White status anxiety.

It was Obama’s effort to help financially destroyed homeowners that invigorated the opposition to him. In the rant that birthed the Tea Party, CNBC personality Rick Santelli shouted: “How many of you people want to pay for your neighbor’s mortgage that has an extra bathroom and can’t pay their bills?”

Again and again, the president who had spent decades contemplating how to make himself unthreatening to White voters was characterized as the vehicle through which Whites would be disrespected, dislocated and disenfranchised. “Obama’s entire economic program is reparations!” Rush Limbaugh told his listeners. Policy was culture, culture was policy, and it all came together in the threat of a Black president and the change he represented.

Then in 2016, Donald Trump seized on those fears to win the presidency. It was not “economic anxiety” that pulled so many White voters toward him, it was cultural anxiety: the feeling that your way of life is receding, that popular culture rejects your values, that you’re being forced to consider the sensibilities of people you thought were beneath you on the ladder of status, and that it will only get worse.

When Trump was running against Obama and Hillary Clinton — walking embodiments of cultural change — that was one thing. But when the leader of the Democratic Party is Joe Biden, the whole enterprise of linking that cultural anxiety to policy arguments breaks down.

Biden isn’t just an older White man, though that’s critically important. He’s also someone who was long seen as the very opposite of a liberal cultural crusader, not just moderate on policy but someone who would push against social change. He’s not woke, and he sometimes gets in trouble because of it.

As president, Biden has so far shown no interest in culture war dust-ups — and unlike Obama, he can avoid being pulled into them against his will. It isn’t that there’s no longer an audience who will shake their fist along with Tucker Carlson at some piece of culture-war inanity, but the anger can’t be smoothly transferred to the president and his policies.

So while Republicans may still get their base mad about what some comp lit professor said somewhere or the prospect that a trans girl might get to play on her middle school softball team, they’re having a hard time directing that anger onto Biden and his policy agenda. Which opens up all kinds of space for him to maintain the momentum created by the ARP.

Democrats have long said that almost every part of their agenda is supported by the majority of the public, and now they can act like it. When they move to address inequality, expand access to health care, shore up the country’s infrastructure or combat climate change, they don’t need to be consumed with fear that the whole effort hinges on how resentful conservatives are about seeing interracial couples in breakfast cereal ads.

To be clear, the fact that it takes a White man to pass an ambitious liberal agenda is disturbing in a dozen ways. But right now it’s the reality. And Democrats should take advantage of it.