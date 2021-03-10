The harmful effects could haunt them, and our country, for generations, worsening racial income and wealth gaps that are already far too wide — unless we take bold and urgent action now.

Over the past year, many Democrats have expressed exasperation, myself included, at Republican leaders who refused to follow the scientific evidence and support the wearing of masks — a tragic abdication of leadership that has cost many people their lives. And yet, this year, too many Democratic leaders have balked at following the scientific evidence that strongly supports reopening schools. And this time, there will be many more victims, all young, with Black and Latino children suffering the most.

Reopening public schools without delay is crucial to both civil rights and economic justice. It has been encouraging to see President Biden heed calls to push states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, which will help persuade more of them to return to the classroom, and to take a more active role in encouraging reopening. He should make it clear to states and districts that the time for excuses is over.

December’s $900 billion emergency relief package included $54 billion for K-12 schools, and the bulk of it remains unspent. Factoring in leftover funds from the original Cares Act last spring, there is as much as $63 billion in unspent funds to open schools now. That should be more than enough to reopen schools safely — even on the high end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimated cost of $442 per student.

Biden missed a major opportunity to use the power of the purse to achieve this goal. The stimulus bill that just passed Congress contains $130 billion for schools, yet outrageously does not require states and districts to reopen. While only about 5 percent of the $130 billion will reach schools before October, the additional funding for the following year should have been dependent on states both bringing students back for the final weeks of the school calendar and extending the school year through the summer. But Biden still has his bully pulpit.

The fact is: Reopening schools for the final weeks of the school year will not be anywhere near enough to make up for the ground that students have lost. To have any hope of catching up, the school year cannot end in May or June. Canceling summer vacation may not be a popular idea, but it is a national imperative during a historic crisis.

Biden should push states to run a universal summer school. The stimulus funding will help states pay teachers to work over the summer, and to make facility upgrades as needed to ensure socially distanced classrooms and properly ventilated buildings. Buy fans, open the windows, set up tents and serve lots of water — whatever it takes to prevent children from falling further behind. We cannot let a little heat and humidity doom their futures and devastate our country’s.

It is encouraging that the teachers unions have recently come out in support of summer classes, but Biden should be the one laying out an agenda for in-person classroom instruction this summer and rallying the country behind a robust and meaningful program. His first responsibility is to the citizens and children, not the teachers’ unions, and that means it is time for him to say publicly what has been gone mostly unspoken for far too long: Teachers are essential workers. Our children need them in classrooms, and so does our whole country — not just this spring, but this summer, too.

Taxpayers, who have footed the bill for unproductive stay-at-home instruction while other essential workers have remained on the job — not just doctors and nurses and hospital staff, but also police officers, corrections officers, bus drivers and other public employees — deserve no less.

After a year in which long-overdue attention has been focused on a broad range of racial inequalities, we face a major test of our commitment to tackling one of the most persistent and harmful: The achievement gaps that consign so many Black and Hispanic students to dim career prospects. And we are in danger not only of failing to tackle the gaps, but of making them worse. We cannot allow that to happen.

Biden will not get a second chance to get this right. History will note whether he rose to the occasion and met the moment with the boldness it requires — and so, too, will a generation of children.