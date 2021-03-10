It’s “just a wish list for a lot of liberal things that the Democrats couldn’t accomplish otherwise,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). “They’re loading it up with a longstanding liberal wish list,” agreed Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

“This was a liberal wish list of liberal spending,” complained Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). The bill, insisted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), contains “all kinds of liberal wish-list items.”

You know what? They’re right. It is a liberal wish list. So what’s wrong with that?

Another word for “wish list” is “agenda.” And yes, Democrats have used the American Rescue Plan to advance a good deal of their agenda. That’s what happens when a party gets power: It passes legislation, and that legislation reflects the preferences of its members and their constituents. That Republicans are treating that as somehow unusual or inappropriate is positively bizarre.

It’s easy to forget in a system so weighed down with veto points and minority control, but the way representative democracy is supposed to work is that the voting public elects a party, that party enacts as much of its agenda as it can, and then voters judge the results. Only in a system where inaction is the norm is there something untoward about the party in power putting a wish list into legislation.

Perhaps you could argue that it would have been more accurate to call the bill the American Rescue Plan And Also Some Other Stuff We Think Is Worthwhile, but given the fact that it takes 60 votes to pass most legislation in the Senate — a system Republicans fervently defend — there will only be so many opportunities for Democrats to pass their agenda. This is the first and probably the biggest, so they’re taking advantage.

That doesn’t mean the bill is larded up with things that are completely extraneous. If “rescue” involves both the pandemic and the economic crisis it caused, a lot can go under that umbrella. There are many groups of people whose economic challenges are addressed in the bill — parents, farmers, student loan recipients, retirees, people without health insurance — even though many of those challenges predated the pandemic.

But let’s be honest: Republicans don’t object to the fact that the ARP goes beyond immediate pandemic-related needs; they just don’t like the particular things it does. They’d be perfectly happy with a “wish list” if it was their wish list and not a liberal one.

So yes, the ARP reflects liberal values in both its design and the effects it is likely to have. For instance, the Urban Institute projects that four provisions of the bill — direct $1,400 payments, an expansion of the child tax credit, expanded unemployment insurance and extended food stamp benefits — would reduce the poverty rate in 2021 by a third.

In addition, that analysis continues, “poverty would fall about 42 percent for Black, non-Hispanic people, 39 percent for Hispanic people, and 34 percent for white, non-Hispanic people.”

That’s a pretty dramatic expression of liberal values, which hold that the government should do everything it can to reduce poverty.

Indeed, the design of the bill is such that the benefits are spread among poor and middle-class people, while giving little or nothing directly to the wealthy (though the rich will certainly benefit from a quicker recovery). As an analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy demonstrates, the direct benefits “are spread evenly across income groups except that the very rich would not benefit.”

This is a sharp contrast from Republican policies such as the 2017 tax cut, which you might call a “conservative wish list,” and thus gave most of its benefits to corporations and the wealthy. The problem with that bill wasn’t that Republicans were in power and therefore were enacting their agenda; it was that it gave too much help to those who needed help the least.

It’s not much of a mystery why Republicans are making the “liberal wish list” argument. It’s meant to activate party loyalty without getting into the ARP’s details. That’s because not only is the bill as a whole extremely popular, its individual provisions are, too. If you force them, Republicans can come up with an argument for why giving families thousands of dollars is a bad thing, but they know it’s not going to be very persuasive.

Now that this bill has passed, Democrats will move on to trying to pass the many other things on their agenda — action on climate change, expanded health coverage, enhanced workers’ rights and a good deal more. Republicans will no doubt say, “Why, this is just more from the liberal wish list!”

They’ll be right. But that won’t be much of an argument against it.

