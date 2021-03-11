But measures passed early in administrations often get lost in the shuffle, unless they are part of a larger set of measures that prove successful and popular. Research has shown that by Election Day, few voters remembered tax rebate checks they received under prior presidents. Other important first steps to combat economic downturns, such as President Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts and President Barack Obama’s 2009 stimulus, were eventually swamped by the larger narratives surrounding their presidencies. In both cases, midterms voters examined whether the policies those bills were part of were working or taking the country in the direction they wanted. The verdicts for Reagan and Obama were negative: Both saw their parties lose many House seats in their first midterms.

AD

AD

Voters are also likely to evaluate Biden’s stimulus in a similar manner. The bill is only the first major legislation on the Democrats’ agenda; an even larger package on infrastructure is likely to follow. After that will likely come expansions of health-care spending and a raft of other proposals Biden made on the campaign trail. The Manhattan Institute’s Brian Riedl calculated that Biden’s promises could hike spending by $11 trillion over the next decade, an 18 percent increase over baseline estimates. Progressives want even more spending than Biden proposed. By 2022, the stimulus bill’s $1.9 trillion tab could easily look like a drop in the bucket compared with the tsunami of new government cash that could come our way.

Democrats are banking that this wave will lift the country out of the economic doldrums, leading to political rewards next year. Their model is Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose New Deal programs and portrait of vigorous activity to combat the Great Depression led to Democrats gaining nine seats in the House and another nine in the Senate in the 1934 midterms. FDR’s further activity in 1935 and 1936, including the passage of the Social Security Act, in turn led to his landslide reelection and even more congressional gains. Those wins created the Democratic-dominated New Deal era in which the Blue Team largely governed the country until Reagan’s 1980 victory.

But things could go another direction. Most of our current unemployment is in economic sectors that are depressed because of pandemic restrictions and public fears. Trillions of dollars may not revive shuttered restaurants and movie theaters if people are still afraid to congregate indoors. Millions of people have grown used to working from home and meeting via Zoom and may not flock back to offices or make business trips like they did before. Biden will almost surely recycle FDR’s famous phrase “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself” sometime after the nation reaches herd immunity. Fear of a deadly disease, however, may not be as easy to dispel as fear of a sinking economy.

AD

AD

There’s also the specter of inflation to worry about. Gas and energy prices are already heading upward, and house prices surged about 10 percent in 2020. These hikes were before any of Biden’s new stimulus money entered the economy. It’s possible that people will be worrying more about inflation and less about recovery when they cast their ballots next year. If so, Republicans will be there to tell voters, “We told you so.”

The fact is that presidents almost always lose House seats in midterms. Data from Pollster.com’s Charles Franklin shows that the president’s party has lost fewer than five House seats in the first midterm only twice since World War II: once in 1962, when the Cuban missile crisis occurred in the weeks before the midterm, and again in 2002, after 9/11 and before the Iraq invasion turned sour. Democrats have only a five-seat majority, and reapportionment and redistricting alone could cost them that many, as seats shift from Democrat-friendly New York and California to GOP-dominated Texas and Florida. Maybe recovery from the pandemic will be a defining moment like those earlier events. Or maybe it will be baked into the cake by next November, with the electorate focusing on more immediate concerns.

One thing is certain, however: Biden and the Democrats are gambling that Americans want a lot more government. We’ll find out next year if they are right.

Sign up to receive my columns in your inbox as soon as they’re published.