The Business Roundtable, in a written statement, cooed about the relief package’s passage and urged “lawmakers to seize on bipartisan agreement on the need to invest in our nation’s physical and broadband infrastructure and worker training. We believe the nation can achieve a stronger and more durable economic recovery with policies that have bipartisan backing.”

Meanwhile, the administration’s covid-19 task force remains modestly optimistic. Last weekend, daily deaths because of the virus fell below 1,000 for the first time since November. Vaccinated family members can now gather without masks, and nursing home guidelines have been relaxed. The task force announced on Wednesday, “More than 91 million Americans ever received a shot; at least one dose. 61 million Americans fully vaccinated, 32 million Americans.” After a year of trailing the world in so many categories, the United States now leads the world in total vaccinations. The administration can boast that its average daily vaccinations is more than 2 million, compared to about 700,000 per day when President Biden took office. Biden also announced Johnson & Johnson and Merck’s joint operation to produce an additional 100 million doses of vaccine.

No one should think we are already out of the woods. More people will die. Businesses will remain shuttered. Millions remain unemployed. Schools generally are not open five days a week for in-person learning. Vaccine delivery still lags demand. But we should not disregard truly good news. There is a lot of it these days.

Our biggest problems these days, frankly, are political. We have one major party that refuses to embrace the essence of our democracy — truth, access to the ballot and the rule of law. Republicans’ contrarianism refuses to abate even in the face of overwhelming popular opinion. A couple dozen Republicans seem determined to vote against every one of Biden’s nominees, no matter how qualified. (Somehow, 30 of them voted against the temperamentally and intellectually impressive attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland.)

Congressional Republicans also threaten to block further economic legislation, reject reasonable immigration reform compromises and, most dangerously, insist on dismantling voting access for fear they will continue to find rejection at the ballot box. Right-wing media persistently dissemble and bamboozle the Republican base. Some governors defiantly reject task force guidelines, putting their states at higher risk for covid-19 transmission and increasing the chances that variants of the virus will develop.

What recent events demonstrate is that with decent leadership, progress is possible. We can regain control of our lives. If we want to continue on the trajectory of economic and pandemic progress, however, voters must stay involved, repudiate obstruction, defend democratic institutions and do their level best to abide by covid-19 guidelines. “Normal” is finally in sight — if we have the fortitude and discipline to finish the marathon we began a year ago.

