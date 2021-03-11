Perhaps there was a time in U.S. history when proclaiming in public, “I’m press,” prompted universal deference. If there was, it is certainly no longer the case.

Sahouri stood trial for failure to disperse and interference with official acts in connection with her May 2020 coverage of racial-justice protests in Des Moines. Her boyfriend at the time, Spenser Robnett, attended the protests with Sahouri and faced the same charges during this week’s three-day joint trial.

Both were acquitted on Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for less than two hours. In a conversation with The Post’s Elahe Izadi, Sahouri described the affair as a “a complete waste of the state’s time, effort and money.” She was being charitable: The prosecution of Sahouri attacked the very act of bearing witness to newsworthy events. In pursuing the case, John Sarcone, the county attorney for Polk County, Iowa, demonstrated an ignorance of how democratic communities work.

The charges stem from the chaos surrounding the George Floyd protests on May 31, 2020. As Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris noted, officers used their squad car public-address system to issue a dispersal order at 6:30 p.m., though the arrests didn’t take place until an hour and a half later near Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines. Both defendants testified at trial that they didn’t hear the dispersal order. But if there was any doubt about why Sahouri was on the scene, her tweets from the evening — detailed postings about the goings-on — should have dispelled it.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt said, “First and foremost, Ms. Sahouri was doing her job as a reporter,” adding that the prosecution didn’t contend that the defendants were participating as protesters. (Sarcone, however, did claim that Sahouri and Robnett were “part of the protests.”) Assistant County Attorney Brad Kinkade, in his rebuttal, inveighed against the exculpatory value of journalism. If such a defense were valid, he argued, “it would have been included in the jury instructions. All the law that you have is all the law that is necessary to find the defendants guilty.”

Yet the prosecution most certainly did see some value in journalism. To make its case, it relied on news footage from Des Moines station KCCI. “It’s almost audacious to use the video of one journalist to claim that another journalist was somehow there unlawfully,” says Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of news at Gannett, which owns the Des Moines Register. “It’s pretty preposterous if you think about it.”

According to Wadsworth, Sahouri is among six journalists in Gannett’s USA Today network who were detained or arrested in the protests that followed George Floyd’s killing last May. “The other journalists were either never charged or charges were dropped quickly after it was understood they were working journalists. Still, the Polk County Attorney in Iowa persisted with bringing Andrea’s case to trial,” wrote Wadsworth in an email to colleagues after the verdict. “They were dug in, they were just dug in,” Wadsworth tells the Erik Wemple Blog, noting that the company tried to make the prosecutors “understand that she was there on assignment, that she was there doing her job.”

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker counts 130 arrests or detainments of journalists in 2020; 14 now face criminal charges. Sarah Matthews, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, says that discretion is built in to the various levels of law enforcement, including police officers, judges and, of course, prosecutors: “Why are the prosecutors doing this? That was the most troubling part to me — is that the prosecutors decided to prosecute this case and not drop the charges knowing this was a journalist for the Des Moines Register,” says Matthews.

Wesley Lowery, a former Post journalist who has covered many racial-justice protests, was arrested on the beat in 2014 while covering the unrest in Ferguson, Mo., after the killing of Michael Brown. Along with Ryan Reilly of the Huffington Post, Lowery was arrested at a McDonald’s in Ferguson, though it took authorities nearly a year to file charges for trespassing and interfering with a police officer. The charges were finally dropped almost two years after the arrest under a settlement in which the reporters agreed not to sue St. Louis County, Mo., over the incident. The episode was another moment for denunciations from free-press advocates. But: “No one was more upset about the arrest than I was because I wanted to write some stuff that night,” Lowery recalled during an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog.

A couple of months after his arrest, Lowery covered a sit-in by more than 100 protesters at a QuikTrip gas station in St. Louis. Police officers dispersed the protest with pepper spray and made nearly 20 arrests. St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson, according to Lowery’s reporting, used Twitter to accuse the protesters of throwing rocks at officers. However: “A Post reporter at the QuikTrip did not observe any acts of aggression from protesters toward the police,” wrote Lowery at the time.

Looking back, Lowery says, “The on-the-record statements they provided that evening were absolutely untrue and the only reason I was able to keep those untruths out of The Washington Post was because I was there,” says Lowery. It’s that very role that Polk County authorities targeted with the prosecution of Sahouri. Here’s hoping they and their peers across the country got Wednesday’s message.