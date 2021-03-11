Pelosi was cheerfully withering in her critique of Republicans, who unanimously opposed the rescue plan. “Unfortunately, Republicans, as I say, vote no and take the dough,” she wisecracked. Perhaps in a reference to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who praised support for restaurants in a bill he voted against, she noted that Republicans seem ready to take credit for benefits of a bill they denounced.

Asked why Republicans were not so focused on border issues, she blithely retorted, “I guess their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work for them, so now they’ve had to change the subject.” She vowed not to be held captive to Republicans’ “bankruptcy of ideas.” Her gibe was amusing because it is so accurate. Republicans cannot seem to decide whether to change the topic, speculate about nonexistent inflation or whine about a lack of bipartisanship.

Asked about the surge of unaccompanied minors at the border, she noted the administration is right to work with home countries to discourage migration to the United States. “It will be nothing like what we saw in the Trump administration,” she said, adding that the previous administration’s immigration policies were among "the most vile things they did.” (Some on the left have falsely accused the Biden administration of continuing Trump policies; in fact, the Biden administration is humanely handling unaccompanied minors, not snatching babies from the arms of their parents.)

Pelosi also made use of her time to say a word about the minimum wage, which the Senate parliamentarian would not allow to be included in the relief package due to procedural rules regarding reconciliation bills. Pelosi noted that some lawmakers claim they are in favor of a more gradual increase to, say, $10 an hour. She pointed to a chart laying out the schedule for minimum-wage increases: The minimum wage would go to $9.50 this year, $11 in 2022, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) opposed the $15 minimum wage and wanted $11 instead; Pelosi might send him a copy of her chart.

In sum, Pelosi was in fine form. Successful passage of popular legislation, especially one that helps children, inevitably raises her spirits. And in her success, she also expresses her disdain for the mindless opposition and shallow cultural memes over which Republicans obsess. As a woman who clearly delights in passing game-changing legislation, she seems utterly at a loss to explain the conduct of politicians who think their job is to grandstand on right-wing TV, try to block legislation and then selectively take credit for it. In that regard, she is not alone.

