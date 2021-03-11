First, he should enjoy a victory lap, not for the sake of rubbing Republicans’ nose in his legislative victory, but to make clear that Democrats are delivering in a big way despite total Republican opposition. He may take the opportunity to explain that he works for voters, not Congress; the measure of bipartisanship is therefore his support among ordinary Americans. This is about affirming Democrats’ faith in the efficacy of government as he builds the case for the next step in his agenda.

Second, he will undoubtedly want to tout progress made on covid-19 vaccination while telling Americans not to let their guard down, despite what red-state governors say. He has maintained that economic recovery, not to mention the rest of his agenda, depends on wiping out the virus. With many schools not open full-time for classroom instruction and demand for vaccines still outstripping supply, Biden will not want to miss the opportunity to explain that he came into office with a virtually nonexistent vaccination plan and now has a federal response up and running.

Third, Biden cannot oversell the covid-19 package. As large as the package is and as many aspects of American life as it will touch, he has a list of priorities still to address, including infrastructure, green energy and the advancement of a “caring economy.” As his campaign laid out, his plan would “make it far easier to afford child care and to ensure aging relatives and people with disabilities have better access to home and community-based care; to elevate the pay, benefits, and professional opportunities for caregivers and educators; to create millions of good-paying new jobs in these areas with a choice to join a union; and to free up millions of people to join the labor force and grow a stronger economy in return.” He needs to explain that recovery is different than rescue, and shared prosperity that extends to all communities and to rural Americans is essential as we pull out of the covid-19 collapse.

Perhaps not on Thursday night, but in the weeks ahead, look for Biden to find an opportunity to engage Republicans and the public at large by using competition with China as a framework for his next bill. The Post reports, “Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has been working on legislation that seeks to counter China’s rising global power and proposes funding aimed at bolstering U.S. manufacturing and supply chains, among other measures.” Such a bill would also touch on many of the items in his “Build Back Better” plan, including cyber-security, education, worker training and green energy. As he and his foreign policy team never tire of telling us, we cannot be strong abroad if we are not strong at home. (If, for example, we want to compete against China, we have to reform our legal immigration system to attract the best and the brightest.)

It is not a question of choosing between a China package and an infrastructure package, but seeing if the two can be linked. Infrastructure is bipartisan (usually), but so is animosity toward China. Republicans who have pounded their chests on China and accused Biden of being soft on the adversary may find it hard to balk.

In sum, Biden needs to claim credit for accomplishments to date, but leave room for his next step. When he gets to the next stage, do not be surprised if it has a lot to do with China.