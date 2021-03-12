The public is properly skeptical of his ability to “bring us all together.” Slightly fewer than half (48 percent) have confidence he can. That is understandable given Republicans are determined to oppose most of what he does and Democrats know Republicans are obstructionists.

In stark contrast to his predecessor, Biden gets strong marks on his personal characteristics. “Two-thirds of Americans (66%), including 36% of Republicans, say he stands up for what he believes in.” In addition: “Majorities view Biden as someone who cares about the needs of ordinary people (62%), a good role model (58%), honest (57%) and mentally sharp (54%).”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party as a whole gets much stronger ratings (51 percent unfavorable, 47 percent favorable) than the GOP, which is badly underwater (60 percent unfavorable, 38 percent favorable).

There are several takeaways in all this. Although Biden has been in office barely more than 50 days, some patterns are clear.

First, in a 180-degree turn from the former disgraced president, Biden is developing a critical level of trust with the public. He has been determined to under-promise and over-perform, the opposite of what we saw with the serial liar who preceded him. Biden will need to draw on that reservoir of trust as he steers through the rest of his agenda. Keeping his promise for $1,400 checks and to extend unemployment helps in that regard, as does the measured response to covid-19 in which his task force acknowledges ongoing concerns (e.g., the difficulty many Americans have in making appointments for vaccinations).

Second, Republicans’ effort to undermine and overthrow the election results, their ongoing devotion to the disgraced former president, their rejection of qualified nominees and their united opposition to an overwhelmingly popular rescue plan have not really worked out for them. The poll found changes since last summer, with “the share of Americans rating the GOP unfavorably slightly higher than it was in August (57% then, 60% now) and the share of Americans with a negative view of the Democratic Party down slightly (53% unfavorable then, 51% now).”

Finally, the GOP remains in a cultlike trance. Per the poll: “While most Democrats say the party should be at least somewhat accepting of elected officials who criticize Joe Biden, the majority position among Republicans is that the GOP should not be welcoming toward Republican elected officials who criticize Donald Trump.” While 68 percent of Democrats welcome critics of Biden, only 9 percent of Republicans welcome Trump critics. No one should doubt that fidelity to a single figure is now the defining feature of the increasingly unpopular Republican Party. It’s an odd way to keep a party intact, let alone reach majority support.