It was reassuring to tune in, not fretting (as so many have for the past four years) about the next outrageous insult or abject lie. It was a delight to see someone not reading the speech for the first time. (White House press secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news briefing, told us: The president “has been providing line edits in order to ensure he is striking the right tone and providing the right level of clarity as he prepares to address the country this evening.”)

The speech itself was sober in retrospect and optimistic in forecast. Biden recalled our “collective suffering” and the heroic efforts of scientists and health-care professionals. He poetically announced, “Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it might be the most American thing we do.” As he is wont to do, Biden commiserated with the loss of life and the economic turmoil, the educational interruption and the missed family occasions. Ironically, he said, we found unity in suffering. “While it was different for everyone, we all lost something.”

AD

AD

He condemned the politicization of masks and anti-Asian racism (“It is wrong, un-American and it must stop.”) But the president reiterated his faith in truth and facts, and then launched into a brief review of his whole-of-government approach to defeating the coronavirus, including the purchase of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, distribution through federal centers and pharmacies, and deployment of federal employees to administer the shots. It is easy to lose sight of the enormous organizational effort; Biden was not going to let his team’s work go unnoticed or under-appreciated.

True to his strategy of underpromising and overdelivering, Biden said he would meet the goal of 100 million shots in just the first 60 days of his presidency, not the first 100 days. He pledged to direct states to make all adults eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1, a tantalizing promise for hundreds of millions of Americans eager to return to the pre-pandemic world.

Biden also said that a federally supported website and 800-telephone number to find vaccination sites would be up and running by May 1. He outlined how money from the rescue plan will be used to expand testing at schools and allowing them to reopen, a blessing for millions of parents who will joyfully wave goodbye to “virtual learning.” He also promised new guidelines would be coming to expand the list of activities Americans can do when fully vaccinated. With his promise to double the number of pharmacies and federally-run facilities administering vaccines, and to deploy 4,000 more National Guard troops to help with the effort, this sounds doable. It would be a monumental accomplishment just months after taking office.

AD

AD

“The fight is far from over. We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “But together, unified, we can defeat this pandemic and we can all celebrate a more normal Fourth of July with families and friends.” He urged us to listen to the experts, keep to health guidance on masks and social distancing and get the vaccine when available.

The speech was well-crafted for the moment and lofty in tone. The CNN poll released just hours before the speech showed a huge jump in confidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed, from 49 percent in January to 77 percent today. That’s a clear sign of the confidence Biden already has generated. “Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans,” he said. Even unity, as so defined, seems possible.

Those who wished for a normal, empathetic president and a competent White House have been rewarded. It is easy to forget how hard it was to get to where we are in just 50 days. Biden made certain we can envision what our lives may look like 50 days from now. As he said, “There is hope and light and better days ahead if we all do our part.” God willing.

AD

AD