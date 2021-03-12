Though the “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” gizmo sparked derision on Twitter Thursday night, we at the Erik Wemple Blog endorse it. More of it, please. The presidential address lasted nearly 24 minutes, all of it carried live on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” That’s nearly 24 minutes during which Carlson — whose name sometimes comes up in the 2024 GOP presidential conversation — couldn’t attack journalists, make lazy sexist remarks or call white supremacy a “hoax.” He could merely squint and move his trademark brow up and down. Progress, in other words.

The chyrons on the Fox News screen over the course of Biden’s speech hinted at why the network needed to keep the host’s visage in the vicinity of Biden:

8:01 p.m.: “BIDEN TO MARK ‘ANNIVERSARY’ OF CORONA SHUTDOWN”

8:16 p.m.: “TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES”

8:18 p.m.: “BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND”

8:20 p.m.: “TUCKER RESPONDS IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS”

8:24 p.m.: “BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE”

The idea that Biden “should be finished” likely stems from guidance from the White House that the address would run about 20 minutes. For context, consider that Fox News ran interminable hours of speeches, rallies and Q&A sessions from Donald Trump during his presidency without much apparent concern about exceeding his time budget.

But hey, if nothing else, Fox News knows its audience. Viewers of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” who tune in to see liberals skewered, mocked and owned, will sit for only so long while the country’s Democratic president discusses his plans and achievements. So the network anticipated their collective preoccupation: When will Tucker take over and set things right?

Pretty quickly, as it turned out. “This is a free people. This is a free country,” Carlson said, ripping Biden’s timeline for a return to relative normalcy. “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with?” Good point, Carlson: Only a power-hungry radical would suggest that people hang out with “your families and friends” on a holiday.

By this point, Carlson had returned to the place where he could again spread hate and disinformation: Center-screen, talking.