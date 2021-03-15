Look, I understand wanting to protect the prerequisites of an institution. I served as minority leader for seven years. But I also understand that there were times where we had to look at the fundamentals of our processes and do what was right. And we know the Senate has done so to suspend the filibuster for the purposes of judicial appointments, for Cabinet appointments and for budget reconciliation. I would say protection of the fundamentals of our democracy, which we have seen bloodily debated through the Jan. 6 insurrection, certainly counts. And when you look at the 253 bills moving through state legislatures, sadly 50 of them through Georgia itself, we know that now is the time for Congress to take up the role that it alone has, which is to regulate the time, place and manner of elections.

In Georgia itself, there might be a small number of Republicans willing to push back on the blatant attempt at voter suppression. Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, also appearing on “Meet the Press,” made the case for such an effort, which unfortunately is not in vogue in the GOP these days. Many of the voting bills, he said, are “solutions in search of a problem.” Rather than restrict the vote, he wants Republicans to return to running on ideas. “I think there’s millions of Republicans waking up around the country that are realizing that Donald Trump’s divisive tone and strategy is unwinnable in forward-looking elections,” he argued. “We need real leadership. We need new focus, a GOP 2.0 that includes moderates in the middle to get us to the next election cycle.”

One can only hope that he is not naive. He vowed that he and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) are “going to work hard in the Senate” and predicted “there’s some calmer tones coming.”

Maybe, but if moderation and democracy do not appeal to Georgia Republicans, then economic pressure might. When Arizona sought to impose harsh anti-immigrant legislation and North Carolina passed the “bathroom” legislation aimed at transgender people, economic boycotts followed. Corporate America has an interest in stable democracy and maintaining a multiracial workforce and customer base.

The power of the private sector should not be underestimated. CNBC reports: “Groups including Black Voters Matter, the New Georgia Project Action Fund and the Georgia NAACP on Friday launched the next phase of their campaign in local press and on social media asking supporters to directly contact CEOs, presidents and headquarters of major Georgia-based corporations. They’re urging them to speak out publicly against the proposed voting restrictions and to stop donating money to the Republican legislators sponsoring the bills.”

So far the response has been lukewarm, and unsatisfactory for Abrams and other voting rights advocates. Abrams was emphatic in her demand that corporate America get into the fight. “There were businesses that were silent in the election for whatever reason. But there should be no silence from the business community when anyone in power is trying to strip away the right to vote from the people,” she said on a call Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. She added, “There should be not a single business owner in America who is allowed to be silent about the theft of the right to vote from any American, because that means you are standing with an ethos that was a near coup attempt in the United States. I know that sounds a bit overblown, but I can’t see it any other way.”

Abrams and other voting rights activists will deploy every tool at their disposal, including seeking Republican advocates at the state level, pressuring business to take a stance or lose their patronage, and figuring out how to maneuver around the filibuster, if needed. It would be nice to think there are more Geoff Duncans out there, but Democrats will likely have to do all the work. They must run a national campaign to protect elections commensurate with the Republicans’ national campaign to roll back voting. The future of our democracy depends on defeating Jim Crow, again.

