Had the Republicans made a counteroffer to your rescue plan in the $1 trillion range, would you have been willing to negotiate? Could the package have been $1.5 trillion and have the same result?

How much debt is too much debt?

How much of an infrastructure bill should be “paid for”?

Should we raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations for the sake of tax fairness?

What are you going to do about the attempt by Republicans to roll back voting rights? Will you support a modification of the filibuster if there is no other way to protect voting rights?

How do you work with governors who refuse to follow basic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thereby risking more lives

Does the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal and imposition of China sanctions give you leverage? If so, how do you intend to use it?

How do you reach tens of millions of Americans who are fed a daily diet of conspiracies and propaganda?

What guarantees can you give workers in carbon-based occupations that a shift to a green-energy economy will not leave them worse off?

Did you consider personal sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ? Why did you not sanction him directly?

You are trailing other presidents in the number of confirmed nominees. Should we cut back on the number of political appointees or the number requiring Senate confirmation?

What reforms for the federal judiciary would you consider?

What will you do to address the situation at the border? Can we work in the home countries of migrants to keep unaccompanied minors from setting out on a journey to the United States?

Is student debt forgiveness a subsidy for wealthier Americans?

What role can the federal government play in reducing polarization and creating a common sense of purpose?