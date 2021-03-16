Richard Wallace is the founder and executive director of the Chicago not-for-profit organization Equity and Transformation.

Chicago is a city historically governed by Democrats and known throughout the nation for its durable unions, intense activism and progressive politics. The city is currently governed by a Black mayor and six socialist alderpersons, and is represented by a multiracial group of liberal senators and state representatives.

But beneath the surface lies one undeniable truth: In Chicago, systemic racism runs deep.

This is an organizer’s nightmare. Organizing against racism in this city requires us to fight a monster that hides under a veneer of progressive values. To reimagine safety, organizers must identify what prevents safety — and in Chicago, it is racism.

The monster in our city often looks and sounds just like us. It reads the books we read, and quotes the same authors, yet it produces policies that render violent results for Black people. Our elected officials know the social and economic conditions in Black communities. Yet, time and time again, the interventions they produce don’t change those conditions. We need them to confront the facts. We need new solutions.

I often wonder what’s worse: living in a city where Confederate flags mark the areas where Black people are unwelcome or living in a city where the cost of living does? In Chicago, racism has no face, no logo, no flag. Instead, racism is woven into a complex, resource-based system. It doesn’t require the more explicit markers seen by some of our Southern kin, but it produces similar results.

Chicago sets things up so that Black folks are undervalued even from childhood. In 2013 the city shut down 50 schools, the majority of which were in predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods. Chicago is 31 percent Black; Black Chicagoans have the lowest rate of homeownership at 35 percent, the highest unemployment rate at 21 percent, and 67 percent of Black households are liquid-asset poor, according to a 2017 report by the nonprofit now known as Prosperity Now and JPMorgan Chase, making social mobility an impossible feat for average Black residents.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office handled 970 homicides in 2020, an increase of more than 40 percent from 2019, according to a preliminary report released on Jan. 1. Seventy-eight percent of the victims were Black people. There are roughly 41,000 Illinois residents in state prisons and 23,000 in local jails, according to a 2018 report by the Prison Policy Initiative. Although we make up only about 14 percent of Illinois residents, Black people have made up over 56 percent of those incarcerated. Who needs a Confederate flag when you can produce these outcomes without one?

And Chicago-style racism doubles down on racialized harm when it has the opportunity to heal. When Chicago received $1.2 billion in federal aid to directly respond to covid-19, our mayor diverted more than $280 million of it to the Chicago Police Department — the same department that is under constant scrutiny for racist practices and that terrorized Black communities throughout the pandemic, issuing dispersal orders to people who had no safe place to quarantine and arresting those in violation of that order.

How can Black people thrive in Chicago without employment and housing? What message are we sending to Black children when we close their schools? If we know Black people are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration, then why do we as a city encourage background checks for employment and housing? Last but not least, how does increasing investment in policing solve any of the questions mentioned above?

During my not-for-profit’s mutual aid activities this summer, we asked community residents what they needed to survive in the midst of the pandemic, and what they needed to thrive in their lives post-covid. We talked to hundreds of people on Chicago’s South and West sides, who — because Chicago is geographically segregated — were mostly Black and Brown. They shared stories about their experience with homelessness. They talked about financial hardships due to the pandemic and how they had to leave home, if they had one, to hustle up money to put food on the table. But in Chicago, those stories of need are erased and replaced with a narrative of lawlessness — reports of gang violence and brutal homicides — which begets increased law enforcement as the solution.

Black people cannot assume that things will change on their own, because the system has never righted itself without protest. We cannot assume that elected officials will legislate for our best interests without constant accountability and displays of our people power through assembly, voting and protest. We cannot assume that people will hear us just because we’re shouting; we have to make them hear us, feel us and know us until there can be no doubt that Black people are demanding to be free.

By asking our representatives these questions and demanding their answers, we can unmask racism in Chicago and begin unweaving its grip on our city. Racism has evolved; the solutions to racism must evolve, too.