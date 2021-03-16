But getting people to take those tests will become increasingly difficult. Health officials too often resort to fear or shame to encourage people to do things, but repeating tired refrains such as, “Covid-19 is a threat!” and, “Get tested!” won’t cut it. Instead, we need fresh approaches informed by behavioral economics.

People are responding exactly as we would expect as infection rates decline and vaccinations accelerate. Let’s say a person with a cough is deciding whether to get a coronavirus test. We could characterize this choice as weighing expected costs against expected benefits. The expected costs include out-of-pocket costs, travel time and waiting time, as well as concerns about discomfort or about the potential need to quarantine if the results are positive. Expected benefits include getting treatment sooner if the test is positive and preventing loved ones from getting sick.

But here is where declining covid-19 rates come in: The less likely people are to test positive and accrue benefits from testing, the less likely they will be willing to take on the costs. This is a particularly important problem for many essential and low-income workers, who, because of lack of paid sick leave, are further disincentivized to get tested.

To increase testing, we need to dramatically reduce the costs to testing — for example, offer free, rapid tests that are comfortable, easy to use and available at home. Increasing the benefits to testing is harder, but we can emphasize the benefits in public health messaging of keeping one’s community, schools and local economy open. However, we should not rely exclusively on feelings of altruism.

Of course, our decision-making isn’t always so rational and carefully considered. One thing we know from behavioral economics, a field that integrates economics and psychology, is that small “nudges” can have outsize effects on behavior. Nudges are small changes in how choices are framed. The classic example comes from defaults. People tend to stick with whatever option they start with. Simply making organ donation and retirement savings opt-out instead of opt-in often leads to huge increases in take-up. Asymptomatic testing programs might find that take-up is substantially higher if the default is to participate. Bundling free, at-home rapid tests with reservations for sporting and entertainment events and distributing them to parents at all well-child visits are other small nudges that could reinforce participation.

On the other side of the coin is “sludge.” Sludge is the idea that minor costs or inconveniences — such as paperwork and waiting in line — can dramatically discourage participation. Our primary mode of testing — lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing — while important and valuable, is full of sludge. We have to travel to a test site, and results can take days. There are options through the mail, but this requires ordering the test and waiting for it to arrive, then packing it up and shipping it and again waiting for results. From a public health standpoint, the most important aspect of testing is that it is frequent and routine. With the current approach, even if someone does go through all of this to get a test, he or she is unlikely to do it often.

At-home rapid tests can potentially remove this sludge. Unfortunately, many of the currently approved at-home tests have seemingly minor inconveniences, such as having to download special apps and requirements to get physician approval. When we are not highly motivated toward doing something to begin with, these little inconveniences can get in the way of doing it at all.

Finding the right approach to testing is key to safely navigating the rest of the pandemic. With pandemic fatigue in full force and vaccines providing many Americans with the sense that we are done, maintaining testing will require different, creative approaches and experimentation. But we can be sure that shaming people for not testing or relying on messages about the community benefits of testing will not reverse the trend of decreasing testing. Let’s meet people where they are: at their home, with plenty of nudges and as little sludge as possible.