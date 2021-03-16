Disincentivizing frivolous suits begins with recovery of legal fees (states could pass laws to provide for double or triple damages). It should also entail disciplinary proceedings against lawyers involved in frivolous actions who seek to undermine elections by spreading disinformation about the election. Once lawyers must pay for their own defense and suffer discipline, up to and including disbarment, they might be loath to take up the next frivolous case.

There are other creative ways to make Republicans pay for voter suppression. Voting rights legal guru Marc Elias explains in a piece for Democracy Docket that one of the most pernicious forms of voter suppression is long wait times. Due to lack of polling places, older machines and time-consuming voter ID requirements, wait times in minority and low-income neighborhoods are longer than in wealthier, predominantly White areas. Cutting back on absentee voting and early voting will make the problem worse as more voters are compelled to show up on Election Day.

“To be clear, long voting lines are not inevitable or unavoidable. They are the product of policy choices states and counties make as to whose time — and whose vote — is valuable and whose is not,” Elias wrote. “The data consistently shows that states and counties provide the equipment, space, and personnel necessary to avoid long lines in predominately white communities while failing to do so in predominantly minority communities — even when both communities are located in the same geographic area and have similar governmental resources.”

Some of the data is stunning. Elias cites Jonathan Rodden, a political science professor at Stanford University, who in an expert report for a lawsuit found that in Atlanta’s metro area during the 2020 primary, “In polling places where minorities constituted more than 90 percent of active registered voters, the average minimum wait time in the evening was 51 minutes. When whites constituted more than 90 percent of registered voters, the average was around six minutes.”

Since Republicans are so keen on in-person voting, they might be persuaded to improve in-person voting for everyone. Since the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration in 2014 found that no voter should be compelled to wait more than 30 minutes to vote, measures requiring states to meet that goal (along with federal funding to facilitate shorter lines) should be in both parties’ interest. And if they do not meet the goal? Elias argues that if a voter must wait more than 30 minutes, he or she should be paid for their wait time. “Voters could seek the actual cost to them of waiting in line (lost wages, child care, etc.) or accept an hourly minimum that each state could set by law," he writes.

Republicans insist voting in person is more “secure.” They seem bent on cutting off alternative methods of voting. Fine. Then pay for an adequate in-person voting system that does not penalize low-income workers, parents and others who cannot afford to wait hours to vote.

If lawyers have to pay the price for frivolous lawsuits to disenfranchise voters and states have to pay for abusing voters’ time, we can at least stop forcing taxpayers (as in Arizona) and voters (through uncompensated time) to subsidize voter suppression. While a host of other battles to protect voting rights remains, this would be a start in the war to preserve democracy.

