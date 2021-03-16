The Democratic-aligned group American Bridge is planning to spend $100 million during this cycle. Its president, Jessica Floyd, tells me that a “big chunk” of this will be devoted to communicating about the American Rescue Plan.

The group just unveiled its first ad in this effort, one featuring a female special education teacher from the Philadelphia suburbs:

Suburban and educated Whites helped Biden take back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, so at first glance, this appears pitched at those voters.

But according to Floyd, Democrats hope that the particular nature of their messages on the package might mean they have the same appeal to other demographics, such as African American and Latino voters, rural voters, and non-college-educated Whites.

“It’s going to solve so many of the problems for a broad range of people within the Democratic coalition,” Floyd told me.

This ad, for instance, highlights the package’s financial assistance for small businesses and its funding to facilitate school reopenings so kids can “feel better about life and about themselves,” a direct appeal to parents of all kinds who have seen what the lockdowns have done to their children.

“It’s just going to open life back up,” the ad says. “It seems like America can do some big things again.”

Floyd argued that the package’s child allowance — which goes to poor, working and middle-class families alike — will have exactly this sort of cross-coalitional appeal. This isn’t just because everyone likes getting money.

It’s also because people in different groups intuitively grasp that the pandemic revealed severe problems with our care infrastructure, which has left many without childcare options and doesn’t sufficiently reward the work of taking care of children despite its immense value to society.

This will appeal to “families in the suburbs who are looking at their day care costs” but also to “childcare workers who are female and disproportionately Latino and African American,” who will get a direct check and see their pay rise (and benefit from the child allowance themselves).

The unifying idea here that everyone understands, Floyd said, is that “child care workers are paid too little and child care costs too much.” Similarly, Floyd argued, the direct checks will appeal to working-class and suburban voters, as well as the “coalition of what have been traditionally considered base Democratic voters.”

Working-class White voters, of course, continue to bedevil Democrats. But as Ron Brownstein reports in a good piece, a central question is whether the relief bill will begin to change that.

The relief bill might allow Democrats to do this in two ways. First, because it will deliver material assistance to many working-class Whites, Brownstein notes, citing a recent study found that around half the roughly 65 million beneficiaries of the child allowance are White kids, a “clear majority” of whom are in Rust Belt states.

And second, Brownstein argues, because the universal nature of the package may blunt efforts to paint its benefits as “welfare.” A recent CBS/YouGov poll found that large majorities believe the plan will benefit White communities, the overall economy, rural areas, and people like them.

As Brownstein noted: “The public’s first reaction is to see the plan providing broadly shared benefits.” Now wait until the money starts flowing.

The underlying idea here is that the relief bill treats poor, working and middle class people as being on the same spectrum. Rather than segmenting off poor people as a special class in need of special assistance, features like direct checks and the child allowance (and even to some extent the beefed up Affordable Care Act subsidies) raise the income floor for just about everybody, as part of the same overall mission — juicing the economy for all and getting us back to normalcy.

This bet on a more universal approach may allow for more universal appeals to many groups — while also blunting any zero-sum, racially freighted, anti-welfarist attacks, and perhaps even undercutting right wing populist cultural appeals to boot.