Andrea James is founder and executive director of the National Council for Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, founder of Families for Justice as Healing and author of “Upper Bunkies Unite: And Other Thoughts on the Politics of Mass Incarceration.”

Long before women became the fastest-growing incarcerated population, they were already entangled in the criminal legal system. They were the mothers, grandmothers, wives, aunts, sisters and daughters of the men and boys who make up the majority of the more than 2 million people incarcerated in the United States.

It is women who have held families together, paid bails, raised children, sent commissary money, and provided housing and reentry services when local, state and federal policies have ignored their needs. These women have intimate knowledge of how incarceration affects their communities. And yet in criminal justice debates, their experiences and expertise are too often ignored.

Debates in the field have long focused on “reimagining prisons.” But in the communities most directly affected by incarceration, we are tired of reimagining prisons. It’s time to reimagine communities.

We started our work as incarcerated women in 2010 in the federal prison for women in Danbury, Conn., about six years before the National Council for Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls was born. Michelle Alexander’s book “The New Jim Crow” had just been published, significantly raising awareness around the need to end mass incarceration. But as women sitting in a prison, having these same discussions, we heard nothing in the broader conversation about ourselves, our experiences or the children, families and communities that we left behind.

We were determined to be centered in the dialogue and included as experts. We made ending incarceration of women and girls our goal and set out to forge a new approach — one that took police, jails and prison off the table and focused on the underlying causes of harm.

Many experts talk about reducing crime, but “crime” is a label given by the state to a range of behaviors that may or may not correspond with the real experience of communities. Focusing on healing from harm — for example, the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence — helps to center communities’ experiences and guide us toward healing. We knew that policies that weren’t rooted in an authentic understanding of the conditions that produce harm could never bring real change.

We spent years conducting research and organizing within the neighborhoods across the United States most entangled in the criminal legal system. Residents told us how they wanted to live in neighborhoods where people have the support they need to heal from harm. They told us, from their experiences, what a difference it can make to focus on healing before, during and after harm has occurred. We kept our focus on listening to women and girls, and considering them experts on their own communities’ needs.

We also committed to learning from the visionary work of other women producing real change in their communities. From Rukia Lumumba in Jackson, Miss., we learned about the People’s Assembly process and how to interpret city and state budgets. We established the Community Love Fund and launched one of the first basic-income programs created and led not by a government entity, but by formerly incarcerated women in support of our sisters who have returned home and struggle to meet basic needs.

Studying political economist Jessica Gordon Nembhard’s work “Collective Courage: A History of African American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice” and following the example of the Southern Reparations loan fund, we created a curriculum for women to learn about starting and owning businesses collectively, in the tradition of Black people after slavery. We have begun to take first steps to creating alternative, neighborhood-led systems to care for the children of women sent to prison, and to avoid calling police during conflict. Instead of the current legal system’s reliance on prisons, probation and electronic monitors, we aim to create neighborhood-led systems that replace these remnants of slavery with a system of individual and community accountability.

We know that our goal — ending incarceration of women and girls in the United States — is immense. We know that the system of police, punishment and prisons will not go away soon enough. Focusing on reimagining our communities, and doing the hyperlocal organizing and the infrastructure for that work, will help us reach our goal from within our neighborhoods.

The systems of oppression may still stand, but eventually they will simply be hollow reminders of a bygone era. The new normal will be shaped by the experts: the women, girls and communities most deeply affected by incarceration.