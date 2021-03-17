Except they were breaking the law, including killing a police officer. Republicans have been silent, naturally, about Johnson’s heinous remarks.
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) was not going to let the comments or Johnson’s protestations that the insurrectionists were not racist stand for the sake of Senate comity. “Is that not racism, Mr. President?” Menendez asked on the Senate floor on Tuesday after repeating Johnson’s remarks. Menendez noted: “Look, I get that no one likes to be called racist. But sometimes there is just no other way to describe the use of bigoted tropes that for generations have threatened Black lives by stoking white fear of African Americans — and Black men in particular.”
He then read an email from an African American staffer, which said in part: “Johnson’s comment is worse than the image of the insurrectionists walking through the Capitol building with the Confederate flag. He is perpetuating the racist trope that the country should fear black people.” Menendez went on to document the overwhelmingly peaceful nature of Black Lives Matter protests. He wrapped up this way:
For Sen. Johnson to cast those who attacked the Capitol as harmless patriots while stoking fear of Black Americans is like rubbing salt in an open wound.Everyone in this body should know that when you perpetuate such racist tropes, you contribute to a culture that gives people permission to treat Black Americans as suspicious and their lives as expendable.We in the United States Senate are supposed to hold ourselves to a higher standard.We are supposed to advance America’s long march toward a more perfect union, not coddle and cater to those who would take us backwards.And we are supposed to stand up for the truth. ... I hope members of this body on both sides of the aisle will join me in denouncing such hurtful and bigoted comments, which debase this institution and cause so much pain to the people who serve it.
Menendez and his colleagues should follow up with a resolution formally condemning Johnson.
Once upon a time, Senate Republican Whip Trent Lott was forced to resign his leadership post for comments far less blatant than Johnson’s. In 2002, at the 100th birthday party for then-Mississippi Sen. Strom Thurmond, one of the notorious segregationists who attempted to filibuster civil rights legislation in the 1960s, Lott said their state of Mississippi was proud to have Thurmond run as a Dixiecrat in 1948. “If the rest of the country had followed our lead, we wouldn’t have had all these problems over all these years either,” Lott added. After two weeks of controversy, Lott announced he would leave his post at the end of that year.
Unfortunately, it seems today’s GOP more closely resembles the 1948 Dixiecrats than it does the GOP of 2002. Johnson will certainly not resign, and if a resolution of condemnation is brought, I would be shocked if a single Republican voted to rebuke him. (Tuesday was not a good day for Johnson. On an entirely different front, a new intelligence report revealed that a group of Ukrainians behind the claims regarding Hunter Biden’s dealings that Johnson had attempted to include in a Senate investigation were, in fact, acting in line with Russian intelligence.)
Republicans’ silence on Johnson should not be surprising. They have embraced white supremacists in their party. After the 2020 election, they sought to disenfranchise millions of voters in predominantly African American cities and now have set out on a nationwide campaign to suppress voting in Black communities. No Republican who gives voice to the growing racial animus in his party should be accorded safe harbor in Congress. Phony comity cannot shield Johnson from accountability. The voters of Wisconsin need to hear exactly what he said and what Johnson’s colleagues think of him. Perhaps they will send him packing if he does not do the honorable thing and retire from the Senate completely, as Lott did 14 years ago.
