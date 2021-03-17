For Sen. Johnson to cast those who attacked the Capitol as harmless patriots while stoking fear of Black Americans is like rubbing salt in an open wound.

Everyone in this body should know that when you perpetuate such racist tropes, you contribute to a culture that gives people permission to treat Black Americans as suspicious and their lives as expendable.

We in the United States Senate are supposed to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

We are supposed to advance America’s long march toward a more perfect union, not coddle and cater to those who would take us backwards.

And we are supposed to stand up for the truth. ... I hope members of this body on both sides of the aisle will join me in denouncing such hurtful and bigoted comments, which debase this institution and cause so much pain to the people who serve it.