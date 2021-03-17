CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was in the front row, and Trump was thirsting for revenge against his most reviled network. After 40 minutes, he turned the briefing over to Vice President Pence and others, and marched into the office of then-press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Go down there and get her out of there,” Trump said, according to Karl’s reconstruction. It was a gobsmacking order: Though Trump’s press secretaries were famous for battling with reporters and questioning their integrity, an ejection right smack in the middle of a high-profile briefing was another extreme altogether.

AD

AD

Perhaps sensing such a catastrophe, Grisham declined to carry out the command. “Mr. President, I really cannot do that,” said Grisham, prompting the president to retort: “That’s because you are weak! You are worthless!”

Though Collins stayed put, the “issue," such as it was, didn’t fizzle. At the time, Karl was serving as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), a group that governs the allotment of seats in the briefing room. The White House, Karl writes, wanted the WHCA to grant a special seat to OAN — an out-and-out Trump propaganda network — in the briefing room, where space was limited on account of social distancing arrangements. Karl said no.

The near-ejection of Collins occurred on March 25, Karl told the Erik Wemple Blog. A review of the video from that day doesn’t particularly hint at the presidential rage that reportedly ensued. Trump takes questions and delivers his usual talking points, and then hands over the proceedings to his colleagues. There’s an empty seat along one side of the briefing room with a piece of paper denoting “UNI TV B." Under WHCA’s rotation scheme, says Karl, that seat would have been taken by a Fox News correspondent — a consideration that could explain, in part, why Trump was angry about the absence of friendly networks.

AD

AD

All this commotion contextualizes subsequent briefing room struggles. According to Karl, Chanel Rion, a reporter with OAN, started appearing in back of the briefing room as a guest of the press secretary on March 31. This caused a dispute with the WHCA: According to the association’s social distancing guidelines, reporters weren’t allowed in the standing-room-only spaces they once occupied in non-pandemic times. The WHCA responded by removing OAN from its assigned rotation in the briefing room.

The whole mess also contextualizes a flashpoint the following month — when White House staffers attempted to humiliate Collins by having her switch spots with a reporter in the back of the briefing room. Both reporters who were approached under this loony scheme held their ground.

As for the bigger picture here, there are three takeaways. First, Trump never learned anything from his attempts to boot CNN correspondent Jim Acosta and suspend Playboy correspondent Brian Karem from accessing the White House. In both cases, his authoritarian efforts backfired in the courts.

AD

AD

Second, Trump is a coward who himself could have asked Collins to leave the room. Instead, he tried to get Grisham to do it and attacked her personally when she chose to resist.

Third, this near-scandal is the sort of stuff that preoccupied White House staffers during the Trump years: petty and vindictive tail-chasing exercises designed to hurt people trying to do their jobs and guaranteed to prevent the country from solving its problems.