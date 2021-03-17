Congressional Republicans are underwater by a lot (34 percent to 58 percent), whereas congressional Democrats receive a favorable rating (52 percent to 41 percent). And in contrast to Biden, his predecessor gets rotten marks (37 percent favorable/60 percent unfavorable), as does House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (25 percent to 38 percent).

When asked specifically about the $1.9 trillion rescue plan, 72 percent support it (48 percent strongly do), while only 20 percent oppose it. Moreover, Republicans are nearly divided (45 percent approve/47 percent disapprove). Even 41 percent of those who voted for the disgraced former president in 2020 approve of the plan, while 51 percent oppose it.

Despite squawking about the lack of bipartisanship for the rescue plan, 55 percent of voters think Biden has done more to unite the country (55 percent) than divide it (30 percent). By a 55 percent to 37 percent margin, voters say they are more concerned about the health implications of the pandemic than about the economic consequences, and likewise want the government to focus more on controlling the pandemic than on the economy (58 percent to 36 percent).

Looking ahead, an astounding 85 percent of voters think we need infrastructure improvements. (So far, congressional Republicans have expressed interest in an infrastructure bill, but the devil is in the details.)

In short, Biden’s championing of the bill despite unified Republican opposition in Congress was a political winner. Republicans have put themselves on the opposite side of the vast majority of voters and at odds with nearly half of their own base.

What we do not know is whether Biden’s favorability and support for his rescue plan will carry over to other battles, such as on infrastructure, green energy, voting rights and gun safety. What we do know is that his decision to “go big” and rely on bipartisan support from mayors, governors and voters rather than on clueless Republicans was the right one.

As for Republicans, there is scant evidence that they recognize how tone-deaf they appear to a large majority of the public. They insist on created phony outrages (Biden is making us celebrate July Fourth together!). And they might want to reconsider hyping the border issue. A clear plurality of voters (39 percent) say the set of issues they care most about are economic (e.g. taxes, jobs), while only 12 percent care most about the basket of issues that lumps together border security along with foreign policy and terrorism.

For now, Biden should be pleased to see Republican lawmakers talk about issues most voters do not care much about and oppose his overwhelmingly favorable win on a bill that addresses the issues Americans care most about. He is fortunate to have such misguided, inept opponents.