Lives are literally being lost in Texas due to leadership failures. Texas could use some new political energy, stat.

Enter … Matthew McConaughey? Last week, the actor indicated that he is interested in running for his home state’s governorship. On Friday, he hedged a bit, telling NBC’s Al Roker that he is thinking broadly about the next chapter of his life: “Something I’m personally working on is what is my position of most use in a leadership role?”

The prospect of a political foray by McConaughey, with his Texas bona fides, off-kilter charisma and a huge profile, can’t be dismissed out of hand. Writing for CNN, Texas political analyst James Moore practically begged him not to do it. “McConaughey is exactly what the state does not need — someone with great talent in his chosen profession and no known experience in public office or politics.” Moore mocked a comment McConaughey gave to his hometown paper — “For me, I need politics to define its purpose before I would choose it as a possible lane for me to pursue” — and instructed the actor to just “stick with what you know.”

Moore has a point, of course. We’ve just seen what happens when a celebrity with no governing experience decides he can run a government. But “stick with what you know” uncomfortably evokes “shut up and dribble,” as athletes are told when they dare to weigh in on issues beyond sports. Donald Trump’s colossal failures notwithstanding, are we really in a position to reflexively dismiss outside observations and viewpoints?

At any rate, whether McConaughey should run for Texas’s top political office is less interesting than his question of what true leadership in Texas should look like. We all should be interrogating whether partisan politics is serving its purpose to improve lives. Right now, the answer feels like a hard no.

Since Texas’s top officials love to either tap-dance for their GOP base or abandon their responsibilities altogether, it’s hard to blame an entertainer like McConaughey for thinking he might do well. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) jets off to Mexico instead of staying to help those in need of heat, power and water. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) scapegoats immigrants for the spread of covid-19 as he ends the state’s mask mandate and recklessly opens up businesses. Attorney General Ken Paxton spends 22,000 hours investigating voter fraud in the 2020 election and comes up with just 16 cases of false addresses out of a voting register of 17 million.

This last — voter suppression and access — is shaping up to be the crucial fight in Texas. It’s no accident that Texas’s Republican leadership is willing to expend so much time and money tinkering with the vote. Texas already has a voter ID law; now, Texas Republicans want to make the system even worse. This week, GOP lawmakers targeted heavily Democratic Harris County with bills that would limit voting hours and place restrictions on absentee ballots, among other measures. These efforts are on top of GOP leaders spreading false claims about widespread voting fraud.

With all of this going on, I don’t blame McConaughey or anyone for questioning the purpose of naked partisan politics. For all of the tough talk we hear from state leaders about individual freedoms, the GOP is working hard to erode one of the most personal freedoms of all — the right to have your voice heard at the ballot box.

Ever since the 2020 election and the flipping of Georgia’s Senate seats from red to blue, many of us know that at heart, Texas is a purplish state trending blue. We wonder if Texas will get our own Stacey Abrams-like efforts to defend and expand the franchise, increase voter turnout and ultimately liberate the state from the gerrymandered vice grip of the GOP.

Alright, alright, alright. I’m not in the business of political strategy and should probably stick to journalism. But let me exercise some Texas boldness and say McConaughey is aiming too low. Forget running for governor. If he, or anyone else, wants to bring lasting, generational change and leadership, the fight to join is the one against voter suppression. That is Texas’s, and America’s, most urgent battle.