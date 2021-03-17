For Republicans, success constitutes doing whatever it takes to vastly minimize the number of migrants who apply for asylum — and qualify, ending up living in the United States — even if those measures result in a humanitarian catastrophe outside our borders for the migrants themselves.

For Democrats, measures that result in such a catastrophe are unacceptable even if they would reduce migrant flows. So success cannot constitute reducing migrant flows that way. Instead, success constitutes reforming the system so that people can apply for asylum — and qualify where appropriate — in an orderly way, without the border itself turning into a humanitarian crisis.

The exchange in question illustrates the point. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) hailed former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy — which forced thousands of asylum seekers to await hearings in Mexico — and praised Trump’s “safe third-country” agreements with Central American countries. Under those, migrants hoping to seek asylum here had to apply in those countries first.

Both policies forced migrants into horrible situations expressly to dissuade large numbers of them from reaching our border.

McCaul then blamed Biden’s cancellation of those policies for causing the crisis. Here’s how Mayorkas responded:

“Sometimes the tools of deterrence defy values and principles for which we all stand. And one of those tools of deterrence that the Trump administration employed was deplorable and absolutely unacceptable,” Mayorkas said. “I will share with you how I define a crisis. A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a 9-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration. That to me is a humanitarian crisis. And what the president has committed to and what I am committed to and execute is to ensure that we have an immigration system that works and that migration to our country is safe, orderly and humane.”

In one sense, this is off-point, since the family separations that Mayorkas referenced were canceled after an outcry.

But the core point is important. It’s that a crisis is not merely something that is happening to us at the border as a result of migrations; it can also be something that is happening to the migrants themselves as a result of how we handle our obligation to honor their legal right to have their asylum claims heard.

To be fair, at the hearing, Republicans described the border situation as a crisis for the migrants, too. And while the causes are far more complex than Republican say, it is a terrible situation: The large spike in child and teenage migrants has overwhelmed Office of Refugee Resettlement facilities where young migrants await transfer to a relative or guardian, leading to backlogs, overcrowding and terrible conditions at Border Patrol facilities, their first stop.

Everyone agrees that’s a bad outcome. The difference is over what to do about it. And this points to a fundamental — and telling — contradiction in the Republican position.

Republicans will call what’s happening to migrants a crisis if it can be used to bash policies that are fundamentally about settling asylum seekers in this country. But if terrible things happen to migrants as a result of policies designed to dissuade them from trying to get asylum and remain in our country — which, again, it is their legal right to attempt — then those policies are nonetheless successes, as long as they are deterring those efforts.

And Trump’s deterrence policies did produce serious humanitarian violations. Under “Remain in Mexico,” migrants were exposed to violence and kidnapping; others were stranded in refugee-camp conditions.

And a Senate report documented that under Trump’s agreements with Central American countries, many migrants were effectively denied their legal right to apply for asylum here, a serious reneging on our legal obligations, and exposed many to dangerous and degrading conditions.

But for Republicans, those policies were not “crises.” They were successes. Because they did deter migrants from seeking refuge here. By contrast, Mayorkas said, there are things we cannot permit ourselves to do or countenance, even if they do have that deterring effect.

So the Biden administration wants to solve the problem differently. It hopes to direct massive aid toward improving conditions in Central America — and toward creating pathways to apply for protections from afar — both of which might discourage migrations.

It also hopes to expand the system’s capacity to alleviate inhumane overcrowding and to reform the legal process so children get to guardians a lot faster and asylum seekers get hearings quickly and don’t disappear into the interior. The administration is still indefensibly abusing a public health rule to expel migrants to buy time for these changes, but those reforms are the overall goal.

There is no telling whether the Biden administration will be able pull that off. It’s fiendishly difficult.

But here’s a thought experiment: If the administration did get the system working faster and more humanely, would Republicans view that as a success? It’s doubtful. Instead, they view Trump’s solutions as successes, because they kept more migrants out, never mind the humanitarian consequences.

Once these differences are clarified in this way, the entire debate comes into much clearer focus.

