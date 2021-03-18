The E.U.’s vaccine rollout has been dismally, incomprehensibly slow, but things got worse as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Norway, Demark and the Netherlands, among others, suddenly suspended use of the U.K.-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, following reports that a tiny number of its recipients had contracted blood clots or fatal hemorrhages after their injections.

Never mind that Britain has administered about 11 million doses of the vaccine, and there have been no widespread cases of blood clots linked to it. Never mind that the World Health Organization has urged the continued use of this vaccine. Unsurprisingly, the E.U.’s medical regulator said Thursday that it believed AstraZeneca’s vaccine was “safe and effective.” For all the talk about the E.U.’s belief in adequate “precautions,” the risk-management calculations in suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine make little sense.

For the European Union, whose identity was forged and tested in a series of political and economic crises in recent years, the vaccine fiasco will prove the most threatening of all. For some inexplicable reason, European leaders do not seem to share that sense of urgency, and they are also trapped in a bureaucratic structure in which immediate action is anathema, if not altogether impossible. Instead, in a moment of crisis, they are playing petty politics and dragging their feet.

Their risk assessment of the AstraZeneca vaccine makes even less sense given the obvious reality, which is that we are in the middle of an ongoing pandemic that shows no signs of abating and in which two new variants have emerged in Europe — one in Britain, and now one in France. How many more variants must there be before the E.U. vaccinates its citizens as if their lives were on the line?

From the beginning, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been unjustly maligned by European leaders, including, notably, French President Emmanuel Macron, who claimed — with no evidence whatsoever — that it was less effective for older people. The government then eased its vaccine restrictions for older people, only to drop everything on Monday, immediately following Germany in suspending its use.

The quick suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the E.U. makes it hard to draw any conclusion other than that European leaders are looking for a scapegoat for any number of their own mistakes both in procuring vaccine doses and then in administering them at vastly slower rates than other countries. The result: A vaccine that could save people’s lives and build toward herd immunity will be shrouded in unnecessary suspicion.

Now the E.U. has become the center of global vaccine skepticism, and although leaders here have couched their decision to further examine the AstraZeneca vaccine as a means of allaying those fears, it will likely do anything but. Halting the much-maligned vaccine will look like vindication to those who already saw it as suspect.

As the United Kingdom and the United States prepare to reopen this summer, the European Union — the site of some of the first lockdowns, exactly a year ago — may still be in the midst of the crisis. The coronavirus pandemic is already the defining tragedy in the European Union’s short postwar history. This is a tragedy that the E.U. has failed to confront, no matter how much commentators here may relish pointing out the sky-high death toll in the United States or Britain’s mismanagement in the pandemic’s early stages.