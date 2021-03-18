Other Never Trumpers think running center-right candidates in a third party is the way to go. If they can get on the ballot, get into debates, raise money and not split the anti-MAGA vote, they should go for it. Where they have a shot to defeat MAGA Republicans in the primary with a Mitt Romney-sort of Republican, it is probably worth the investment.

A much more productive and urgent endeavor, however, concerns the reasons Never Trumpers split with the GOP in the first place: defeating anti-democratic, racist and reality-defying Republican efforts. This should be the main preoccupation of those who saw the disgraced former president and his enablers as a threat to multi-racial democracy and the rule of law.

Never Trumpers should throw their full energies and resources into the protection and expansion of access to voting. Engage with state legislators, pressure businesses to act as corporate good citizens in opposing state legislation that curbs voting rights, and demand an up-or-down vote on the core voting protections in H.R. 1 and H.R. 4 (i.e., reauthorization of the pre-clearance provisions in the Voting Rights Act, protection of early voting and no-excuse absentee voting, automatic registration, an end to excessive wait times).

It means turning up the heat on Republicans to not filibuster a bill that would protect such fundamental rights or, if they do, demanding a workaround or reform of the filibuster. (By the way, the slew of filibuster reforms in 1975, which among other things reduced the required the two-thirds vote needed in the Senate for cloture to three-fifths, passed with the support of then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden.)

Devotion to multi-racial democracy also means demanding an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 violent insurrection; prosecution of anyone who violated criminal statutes in conspiring to commit insurrection, including those funded it; and prosecution of any violations of federal or state law in Georgia stemming from the attempt to get officials to improperly discard ballots or overthrow the election results.

And this democracy project demands unequivocal condemnation of racist rhetoric, attempts to smear women of color nominated for office as “radical” or “extreme” (either by deploying a blatant double standard not used for White male nominees or making unsupported or flat-out false allegations) and insidious discrimination (e.g., state lawmakers in Iowa passing a law that would allow landlords to refuse Section 8 housing vouchers as a way to keep low-income minorities out of neighborhoods).

Finally, it means supporting efforts to depoliticize the Justice Department, to expand the powers of inspectors general, to require disclosure of tax records for all federal officials, to put teeth into the Hatch Act, to ban individual stock sales for federal office-holders, to curtail “emergency” legislation for the president, and to narrow in scope and duration memoranda for use of force resolutions.

Supporting these pro-democracy, anti-racist and pro-rule of law measures would place Never Trumpers in opposition to 99 percent of elected Republicans. That is because the MAGA-ized GOP has set itself up as the anti-democratic (small "d"), white-supremacist party. Expose them, stop their assault on democracy, and kick them out of office. That’s a full-time agenda for the Never Trump forces.