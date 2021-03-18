Activists and progressive legislators will say they’re disappointed. They may even call Biden a sellout. But he should welcome that, as should anyone who wants to see progress on our fundamental health-care problems.

If it all works out, Biden could keep the promise he made in 2020, and even progressives would have a reason to celebrate.

AD

On Wednesday, House Democrats unveiled their latest Medicare-for-all bill, which would give all Americans health coverage provided by the government. The bill has 112 co-sponsors, fully half the Democratic caucus.

AD

The reality is that in the short term — say, this presidency, whether it lasts four or eight years — this bill will not pass.

Nevertheless, the proposal itself and the advocacy of those who favor it are absolutely essential to substantial progress on health care. Without them, there’s no way Democrats could pass the kind of public option Biden advocated during the campaign — something that is now actually possible.

While Biden’s public option plan was often described as the moderate alternative to the Medicare-for-all plans of further-left candidates, on its own terms it was extremely progressive, going much further than the Affordable Care Act and potentially moving millions of people on to government health insurance. Its centerpiece is a public option in which almost anyone can buy in to a Medicare-like plan.

AD

AD

If Biden’s plan were offered as a standalone bill in that form, the odds it would pass Congress are extremely slim. First, it would require filibuster reform to pass the Senate with a majority. Then it would need every last Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate; no Republicans would vote for it.

That means keeping the votes of moderates such as Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose entire political identity is built on opposition to the liberals of their party. In any high-profile debate, they have to be seen as constraining what other Democrats want to do.

Sinema has said she opposes the public option, though she hasn’t talked about it at length. I was unable to find anything Manchin has said about it; his office didn’t return a request for comment. But whatever liberals want, they’ll almost certainly be against.

AD

AD

So how do you get them to go along with a public option? That’s where Medicare-for-all comes in.

In short, M4A has to take the incoming fire — from the health-care industry, from Republicans, from Manchin and Sinema, and even from Biden himself. Everyone needs to understand that it’s what liberals really want and what they’ll be livid about if they don’t get.

That way, Biden can advocate for a moderate compromise. It not only works for him, it also creates a place for Manchin and Sinema to land that makes sense for them politically.

The way to solve the filibuster problem is to fold a public option into the reconciliation bill that Democrats will push later this year, probably centered on infrastructure spending. Some Democratic senators are already eyeing that as the path to passage.

AD

The best thing that could happen to a public option is if it weren’t the thing getting the most attention, not because it’s unpopular (polls have shown otherwise), but because the less it’s the main focus, the more comfortable the moderates will be assenting to it.

AD

Manchin and Sinema don’t even have to give it a full-throated endorsement. They can say, “I have some reservations about it, but this infrastructure bill is important to my state, so I’ve decided to vote yes.”

To be sure, the kind of public option you can include in a reconciliation bill may not be the 2020 Biden plan. It will probably have to be cut down, with some of its more ambitious provisions falling by the wayside. But if it’s well-designed, it could offer the opportunity for expansion in the future, as increasing numbers of people buy in to government insurance.

AD

I’m not saying Republicans and their allies in the health-care industry won’t notice. They’ll be enraged. That’s because they actually agree with progressives that if you give people the chance to get government insurance, they’ll take it and they’ll like it. That’s why a public option is nearly as profound a threat to the vast profits of the health-care industry and the anti-government ideology of conservatives as Medicare-for-all is.

AD

You could say a strategy that involves Medicare-for-all being the shield that helps a public option slip through is unfair to those who have advocated for it for so long, including principled officeholders such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). But although they’d never say so publicly, I suspect such a strategy would be fine with them.

They’re not naive. They understand that if you want health-care reform, you have to be in it for the long haul, willing to fight for years and experience a series of setbacks and partial victories before you someday get close to what you’re after. They mightnot be incrementalists, but they know when incrementalism is the best short-term strategy.

AD

The next reconciliation bill might be the best chance for passage the public option has ever had. But all the pieces have to come together, and every faction in the Democratic Party has its role to play.