However, contrary to the assertions of former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien and former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, both of whom attempted to aid the former president’s effort to paint Biden as weak on China, China largely stayed out of the election. The intelligence community determined, “China did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy interference efforts intended to change the outcome” of the presidential election. The Post recounts that the two officials “suggested that China posed a greater election threat than Russia. In January, Ratcliffe charged that career analysts working on the election report failed to capture the full scope of Chinese influence.” At best, this was a distortion; at worst, it was a flat-out lie intended to weaponize intelligence.

O’Brien and Ratcliffe, though they are out of office, should be called to testify under oath. No future administration should ever employ officials who lied about national security for partisan purposes. Moreover, we should find out whether they were directed to misrepresent intelligence for their boss. And given Republicans’ failure to bar the former president from running for office again, it is essential to find out just how badly Trump betrayed our national security interests.

This fits a pattern in which Biden’s predecessor continually downplayed, ignored or denied Russia’s malicious actions (e.g., interference in the 2016 election, putting bounties on U.S. troops). As an aside, in an apparent snit about the report and Biden’s tough words for Putin, Russia pulled its ambassador out of the United States — a comically desperate attempt to raise a rumpus.

The second intelligence report, from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, concerns domestic violent extremists (DVEs). “Enduring DVE motivations pertaining to biases against minority populations and perceived government overreach will almost certainly continue to drive DVE radicalization and mobilization to violence,” the report stated. “Newer sociopolitical developments — such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence — will almost certainly spur some DVEs to try to engage in violence this year.”

In short, these are right-wing kooks who largely supported the former president and his white-supremacist views. “The [intelligence community] assesses that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and militia violent extremists (MVEs) present the most lethal DVE threats, with RMVEs most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks against civilians and MVEs typically targeting law enforcement and government personnel and facilities,” the report stated. Finally, “The [intelligence community] assesses that US RMVEs who promote the superiority of the white race are the DVE actors with the most persistent and concerning transnational connections.”

The problem, contrary to Republicans’ defensive talking points, is not extremists in general. The report describes people with extreme right-wing views on race, the pandemic and the 2021 election. This is the toxic mixture of groups whom Republicans incited with their Big Lie that the election was stolen. While Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) might not have found such people scary as they were marauding through the Capitol, the rest of America should take the threat seriously.

By feeding conspiracy theories, perpetrating the Big Lie and echoing racist tropes (e.g., that Americans should fear Black protesters, that minorities will destroy suburban neighborhoods, that Whites are the victims), the MAGA-infused Republican Party has awakened an ugly sleeping giant. To combat it, elected officials and voters should adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the politics of lies and bigotry that has become the GOP’s calling card.