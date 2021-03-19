Dear Sens. Todd C. Young (Ind.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.) and Jerry Moran (Kan.):

According to news reports, you are part of a bipartisan group exploring whether consensus can be reached on some major legislative priorities. On any given issue, there might be more of you, including Sens. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.). Some of you just got reelected and have the gift of time to act independently, while others are retiring and enjoy the same freedom. Still others have been determined to pass legislation that would demonstrate the Senate is not a hopelessly defective body. And, apparently, none of you want to put a stake in the filibuster.

It would, therefore, seem to be an opportunity and perhaps an obligation (if you would stand in the way of filibuster reform) to find the sweet spot for legislation that could not otherwise pass. For example, the House on Thursday passed two significant pieces of legislation with significant support from Republicans. The first, which drew votes from nine Republicans, creates a pathway to citizenship for 2.5 million dreamers plus 400,000 immigrants who had received temporary protected status. The other — which got 30 Republican votes (!) — would give a pathway to a green card for farmworkers. There should be 10 among you who would agree to these. Ask Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to put the bills on the floor. Ten of you should join with all Democrats (it will be up to Schumer and his pro-filibuster members to keep everyone together) and pass both. Promptly.

This would not eliminate the potential for additional immigration reform down the road, but this is what is imminently achievable now. Take the bird in the hand and fight about the rest later. It would accomplish what Congress has failed to do for years: pass significant immigration reform.

As many of you did in December on a covid-19 relief bill, come up with a well-sized infrastructure bill. Do not low-ball it as you did on the rescue plan (making horse trading impossible). Remember, the funds would be spread over three, five or even seven years. It does not need to be a trillion dollars in this fiscal year. You saw how opposition to the rescue plan proved to be disastrous for your party. Considering how popular infrastructure bills are, you could save the GOP plenty of grief by coming up with a filibuster-proof bill.

Then we come to voting rights. There will be intense pressure on Democrats to eviscerate the filibuster unless a satisfactory batch of voting-rights protections is enacted. Put H.R.1 aside for now. We know that, in many respects, it’s a nonstarter for most if not all of you. Instead, come up with a Save Democracy Act: Put in reauthorization of preclearance for the Voting Rights Act (you aren’t going to seriously filibuster that, are you?) with some basic voting protections that work in many states you represent: a block of time for early in-person voting (including weekends); no excuse absentee voting; automatic registration; paper ballots that can be audited; a pot of federal money to implement these; and reduce wait times for in-person voting. Include the most rigorous “security” measures you want. We know from initial studies that alternative forms of voting are not what did in the GOP last time; a whole lot of you got elected because Republicans love to vote by mail.

All of you understand there was essentially no fraud in 2020 and that Republican state legislators seem bent on turning the GOP into the permanent Jim Crow party. Recapture some credibility with nonwhite voters — Don’t you want to make voting easier for, say, new GOP voters among Hispanics in Miami-Dade County and along the Rio Grande? — save the GOP from itself and keep the filibuster exactly the way it is.

All you need is 10 of you. Seven of you did something far more daring by voting to convict the former disgraced president. Surely, three more could buy into a bare-bones voting-rights bill? If not, prepare to see an all-out assault on the filibuster and the permanent labeling of the GOP as the Jim Crow party. And remember, you could lose more seats in 2022, resulting in a Democratic majority to dump the filibuster altogether.

In whatever order you take up these bills, understand that it is largely up to you to move legislation and keep the filibuster (since that’s apparently what you want). Good luck. Democracy-lovers are watching.