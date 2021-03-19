So Carranza has done what reporters do: “I’ve had to find other ways around those obstacles.”

Such workarounds are becoming more common these days among immigration reporters at the southwestern border. Julia Ainsley of NBC News reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration has adopted an unwritten set of restrictions on media access to information about how it’s handling the surge of migrants at the southwestern border. Pandemic-driven economic hardship as well as natural disasters have fueled a massive wave of northward migration from Central America and Mexico. In the fiscal year that started last Oct. 1, there have been 396,000 migrant crossings, according to the New York Times, as opposed to approximately 201,600 over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year. The administration has struggled to find shelter space for the spike in unaccompanied minors who’ve arrived at the border.

President Biden, in a nod to the crisis, warned would-be migrants in an interview with ABC News: “Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

And Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “The border is secure and the border is not open.”

Nor are traditional avenues of reporting, according to the NBC News report:

Multiple news organizations, including NBC News, have requested access to or photos from inside overcrowded border processing facilities holding unaccompanied migrant children; they have been denied. The DHS press office released one photo late Tuesday of a mother and child undergoing a health screening inside a border facility, but no wider shots to show conditions or sleeping arrangements. At the height of the Trump administration’s child separation policy in June 2018, it allowed media to tour facilities where separated children were held.

That’s accurate: In June 2018, during the Trump administration’s scandal over the separation of migrant families, CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, “With journalists pressing for information, authorities allowed a handful of tours of detention centers.”

In a Tuesday morning appearance, CNN correspondent Rosa Flores said that the network previously had been allowed into immigration processing centers. But “this time, my team and I have been here for a week and we have asked Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection for access to the facility that you see behind me and other processing centers and that access has been denied.” Requests for facility tours from Fox News, reported correspondent Casey Stegall, “have been denied or gone unanswered.”

Access to information about the border emerged as a point of contention at Wednesday’s White House press briefing. One reporter noted that White House press secretary Jen Psaki had been asked about such access weeks ago, and asked, “Why have we still not seen any images inside these facilities?” Psaki responded, “We remain committed to doing that” and referred to the respective roles of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services in accommodating migrants. “And we want to work with them to ensure we can do it, respecting the privacy and, obviously, the health protocols required by covid.”

Asked by Fox News reporter Kristin Fisherwhether the White House or DHS was instructing border agents to deny ride-along requests, Psaki said, “I think we’ve seen, watching a number of the reports you all do, a number of Border Patrol officials who are quoted in them, who appear in them, and certainly in the White House we support that.”

Officials are quoted! Well, then why complain? Because solid coverage of the border requires more than just a quote here and there. “They are not letting anybody near these facilities or letting anybody in,” one immigration reporter told the Erik Wemple Blog. “They’re in over their heads, they’re overwhelmed. I think they’ve struggled to communicate. And these are very challenging situations and they require careful communication and coordination across multiple agencies,” the reporter said. One of the problems, the reporter said, is that DHS headquarters has stripped regional Border Patrol offices of the latitude they once enjoyed in responding to media inquiries. “Their communications department is totally bottled up,” the reporter said.

What does CBP say? It provided this statement:

Since March 2020, CBP has discouraged external visitors in CBP facilities, including media ride-alongs, due to agency covid protocols and to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care. We are offering and utilizing outdoor interviews or virtual operational briefings. As we move forward, CBP will evaluate media requests for visits and embeds with components on a case-by-case basis to determine the best course of action that protects the media and our employees, ensures the requests are operationally feasible, while also promoting public transparency and accountability. Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies, and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy. This standard process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception two decades ago and across administrations of both parties. CBP continues to publicly provide data monthly on the same schedule as it has since 2014.

Back in 2018, Jacob Soboroff of NBC News/MSNBC was allowed to tour what he termed the “epicenter” of the Trump administration’s family separation policy, which Trump halted in June of that year. (The Biden administration doesn’t separate children from their families but has been criticized for how it is handling the influx of unaccompanied children.) “The Biden administration is doing itself no favors by keeping us out of these facilities,” said Soboroff in an MSNBC segment this week. He highlighted the CBP processing facility in Donna, Tex., which was opened in February to handle the influx. “I understand that covid is happening right now and you need to have precautions inside of these places, but the Trump administration let us in. And they let us in because they wanted to explain and show us the cruelty of the separation policy — they wanted everybody to see that. Now it’s the Biden administration’s turn to open the doors so we can fully tell the story of not just where they want to go but why they want to go to that place.”

On his Thursday night program, Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped the administration: “They’re now telling Border Patrol agents, no ride-alongs, any media requests send them to Washington,” said Hannity. “That’s not transparent. What competent government — what are they trying to hide?”

You know things are bad when Hannity doesn’t even need to exaggerate.