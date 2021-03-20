“The Sound of Music”: The songs are still included in the Snyder cut, but they have been rendered in slow motion, are accompanied by fights and include lots of things going “bwaaaah.” This doesn’t make any of the songs better except for “The Lonely Goatherd,” which is a real showstopper now. The film also teases the introduction of seven additional von Trapp children who could expand this into a franchise.

“The Wizard of Oz”: When Dorothy leaves Kansas in the Snyder cut, it’s impossible to tell. It is very clear in this cut that Dorothy’s house dropping on the witch was not an accident. Still syncs to “Dark Side of the Moon,” if you slow it down to half speed.

AD

AD

“Home Alone”: The movie becomes what it always was, on some level — a meditation on the chaos wreaked by a trickster god left to his own devices in a world of cardboard. Only Kevin McCallister survives this movie.

Zack Snyder’s Rob Marshall’s “Chicago”: Listen, I didn’t think this would work either, but I was totally sold on it. The “Cell Block Tango” is now a full hour long and you get to see not only how each crime was committed but all the other smaller things that went wrong in each relationship that led up to the crime. Roxie’s problems are the problems of a god.

“Mary Poppins”: Mary abandons sugar and makes the medicine go down by brute force. Loved the climactic sequence where, shooting flames from her jaunty hat, she beats a British bank into submission with her umbrella during what is either an impenetrable fog or just a normal day in London.

AD

AD

“The Graduate”: I’d never seen “The Graduate” before, but it was fun to watch everyone get together and fight Plastics by driving a big laser-equipped bus into it.

“Les Misérables”: The Snyder cut understands that, fundamentally, “Les Misérables” is the Snyder cut of “Les Misérables,” and it restores the 200-page interludes about Waterloo, bead manufacturing and wastewater disposal that most adapters have cut. Really pays off when Jean Valjean fights Inspector Javert in the sewers of Paris using a trident made of bread.

Zack Snyder’s “Romeo + Juliet”: I always wanted to have an exhaustive sense of exactly why the Montagues and Capulets were fighting and who exactly all the other power players on the Italian peninsula were who could get involved at any time, and now I have that. Neither Romeo nor Juliet was very likable, but that wasn’t the point.

AD

AD

“An Inconvenient Truth”: It was nice to see Al Gore (Ben Affleck) win the fight against Climate Change (James Spader), but I was also strangely drained of hope by the time the movie was over, and all the other villains who were set up (asteroid, Yellowstone Caldera, hostile aliens) made me very nervous.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray”: I hear this Snyder cut is amazing and has all these added sequences, more of them added every time we realize something was the matter with the original, but it’s locked in an attic somewhere and I don’t have access to it.

“Up”: The first 10 minutes of the movie are now 300 minutes; the balloons are all the color of gunmetal.

AD

“101 Dalmatians”: We now know every Dalmatian’s name and backstory and the deep horror that bubbles just below the surface of each of them.

“The Hobbit”: “The Hobbit” is now “The Silmarillion.”

AD

“Clueless”: Now Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road.”

Goldilocks: There are now nine bears, but because of the color desaturation, it’s impossible to see any of them.

Volkswagen Beetle: A Greyhound bus.

A mouse: An opossum who has seen things.

A turtle: An ashtray.

2020-2021: Still just the same.