However, the reason why the meeting was acrimonious was because Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke forcefully in defense of U.S. interests. Afterwards, Blinken explained, “On Iran, on North Korea, on Afghanistan, on climate, our interests intersect. On economics, on trade, on technology, we told our counterparts that we are reviewing these issues with close consultation with Congress, with our allies and partners. And we will move forward on — in a way that fully protects and advances the interests of workers and our businesses.”

AD

AD

Sullivan added: “We had the opportunity to lay out our priorities and intentions, and to hear from the Chinese side their priorities and intentions. We were clear-eyed coming in, we’re clear-eyed coming out, and we will go back to Washington to take stock of where we are.” He added, “We’ll continue to consult with allies and partners on the way forward and, of course, on issues ranging from Iran to Afghanistan through the normal diplomatic channels. We’ll continue to work with China going forward.”

After four years of subservience to dictators and downplaying human rights, it might come as a shock to foreign regimes that, as President Biden likes to say, “America is back.” It is also important to put the Chinese delegation’s huffiness in context. On Friday, State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said, “This was a single meeting, and again, we know that sometimes these diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated or maybe even aimed at a domestic audience.” However, she made clear that “we’re not letting the theatrics from the other side stop us from doing what we were intending to do in Alaska, which is lay out our principles as well as our expectations and have these tough conversations early that we need to have with the [People’s Republic of China].”

We cannot put our interests ranging from human rights to cyberattacks to unfair trade practices on the back burner for the sake of “getting along” or for our of concern we might not get their cooperation on climate change. That’s just a recipe for appeasement.

AD

AD

Frankly, the Biden approach both toward China and Russia (which is miffed that President Biden referred to Vladimir Putin as a “killer”) reminds one of President Ronald Reagan’s doctrine of peace through strength. “Strength” is not purely military might. Our candid defense of human rights puts dictatorial regimes on defense and provides support and solace to those they persecute. Speaking forcefully about human rights as well as revealing these regimes’ corruption are powerful elements in our tool kit. Thankfully, we have an administration now willing to use its voice and defend our values.

For refusing to defer to tyrants and remaining firm in defense of our national interests, we can say well done, Mr. Blinken and Mr. Sullivan.

Read more:

AD