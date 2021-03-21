Fighting for the soul of the nation also means setting a tone and message for the country to follow. The presidential bully pulpit was used for four years to spread lies, whip up racism, create hysteria about immigrants and undermine democracy itself. What followed was a rise in hate crimes, right-wing mass murderers who echoed the disgraced former president’s attacks on immigrants, his political opponents and the media and, most disastrously, a white supremacist violent assault on the Capitol.

What a difference an election can make. Biden decried “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who’ve been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated” in a prime-time speech to the nation even before attacks that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, in Atlanta last week. On Friday, he and Vice President Harris went to Atlanta to focus on the concern of the AAPI community that has suffered through a year of hate crimes that for many seemed to culminate in the shootings.

Harris stated emphatically, “For the last year, we’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans. People with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate.” She added, “Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation. This is about how we treat people with dignity and respect. Everyone has the right to go to work, to go to school, to walk down the street and be safe, and also, the right to be recognized as an American, not as the other, not as them, but as us.”

That is fundamental: As soon as we stigmatize a group, treat them as alien and a menace, others — including mentally fragile individuals — will look at them as disposable, something less than human.

Biden followed Harris’s remarks with his own impassioned defense of a besieged community. “Hate and violence often hide in plain sight and are so often met with silence,” he said. “That’s been true throughout history. But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.”

Silence is complicity. It is not enough to refrain from adding to the atmosphere of bigotry; we must all take affirmative steps to combat it — whether it is members of Congress denouncing vile comments by fellow lawmakers or ordinary Americans reaching out to friends and colleagues.

Biden also urged passage of new covid hate-crimes legislation. However, laws can go only so far, he acknowledged, saying, “Hate can have no safe harbor in America. It must stop. And it’s on all of us, all of us together to make it stop.”

That reassertion of decency, inclusion and empathy might not change the minds of hardened racists, but it should make public figures more conscious of the damage their words can do. As when we speak up for human rights on the international stage, the president’s identification with and support of the victims of hate crimes gives them solace, recaptures the moral high ground and puts their tormentors on notice.

We recover our national soul when we take actions not only to “bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan” as Abraham Lincoln said, but also when we recover the American creed that “all men are created equal” and put the power of the federal government on the side of the victims of hate, not its perpetrators.