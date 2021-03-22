Our First Nations’ Elders are the heartbeat of our Ancestors. They are the cornerstone of our kinship circles. Elders connect us to our past, ground us in the present and empower us into the future.

Understanding how potentially catastrophic the pandemic could be for our communities, which account for approximately 3 percent of the national population, Indigenous communities went into lockdown. With the leadership of the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO), led by the formidable Gudanji-Arrernte woman Pat Turner, and the Lowitja Institute, chaired by Alyawarre woman Pat Anderson, our communities were receiving clear, concise and culturally relevant communications. Our health was safe in our hands.

Locally, we also knew we couldn’t rely on the ambiguity of any Australian government that has persistently prioritized the economy over our health. In New South Wales, my home state, police were given more powers to monitor a pandemic. This was a risk I was not willing to take with my family or community in Gilgandra, a town of about 3,000 people in central western NSW.

Like many other First Nations people, my instincts were to protect our old people, particularly my grandmother. A Matriarch in my community, a healer, a storyteller and the keeper of our kids, she is also a social butterfly and needed to be warned not to visit others. Sensing that others might need the same advice, I started a “GILGANDRA LOCKDOWN” page on Facebook. My family and other locals soon followed. The local council soon connected to the page and devised a list of Elders who required medications and essential items delivered to them, and community organizing began.

Similar actions happened in Indigenous communities across the country, including in metropolitan areas where many First Nations people live. These community strategies have worked: There have been no Indigenous deaths due to covid-19 in Australia. This is extraordinary given the structural racism endured by First Nations, who experience some of the worst health statistics, with a life expectancy nearly 10 years less than non-Indigenous Australians.

Meanwhile, the Australian government’s response was confusing, with state and federal leaders deflecting responsibility for a public health emergency. This was apparent when the Ruby Princess, a cruise ship that docked at Sydney harbor, released 2,700 passengers into the community without proper screening in March 2020. As the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian played politics and the government made “inexcusable” and “serious mistakes,” 663 passengers released into the community subsequently tested positive for covid-19 and 28 died. In the aftermath, poor politics and policy meant that outbreaks disproportionately affected aged-care facilities; experts since highlighted that three-quarters of Australian deaths from covid-19 occurred in aged-care homes.

The message to the world is crystal clear: It is First Nations people who are best placed to respond to the issues that affect our communities. Each community is unique and will implement different strategies in the best interests of their kinship circles through local knowledge systems.

Our Elders are the key to connecting us to our nations’ heart — the spirit of our Ancestors who are forever intertwined in this land. If only we had political leaders with a moral compass and the courage to guide Australia to the right side of history and honor this truth: Our First Nations sovereignty has never been ceded.

Australia cannot boast about its successes on a global scale without properly recognizing the cultural authority that lives within the most ancient peoples of this continent. The road map to this reckoning was written in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, an invitation to the people to enshrine a First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution and to establish a Makarrata Commission to enable a process for treaties and truth-telling. This is Australia’s unfinished business.

The proposal seeks to guarantee that the federal government is compelled to listen to Indigenous communities on issues that affect us beyond political cycles. Currently, the Australian Parliament has power to make laws with respect to First Nations, but it is not obliged to listen to our voices. This now must be a national priority.

There is a growing people’s movement galvanizing behind this. I have travelled the continent advocating for the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and this week universities are holding a week of action — led by the indomitable Megan Davis, a proud Cobble Cobble woman and pro vice-chancellor Indigenous at the University of New South Wales — to hold the Australian government to account for implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full. Wherever you are in the world, we hope you “walk with us,” as the call to action goes.

The heart of Australia lives within the voices of the First Nations.

