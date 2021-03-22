Some of these things are obvious. The CDC was careful to emphasize that masks must be worn at all times. When they can’t be, such as during lunchtime, six feet must be maintained. I agree with this, and also commend the Biden administration for finally prioritizing teachers for vaccination. Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue package contains $10 billion for testing in schools and even more for infrastructure upgrades. What about explicitly saying that the funding will be used to replace distancing with weekly surveillance testing for all students and staff, as well as improvements to ventilation?

I’m not trying to make requirements so onerous that schools can never open. Quite the contrary: I want us to recognize that certain places have to operate, so let’s do everything possible to mitigate risk. If distancing is not possible, we must find other ways to make school safer.

I’d go further to apply this same principle for activities that are not essential but are happening anyway. Take spring break. I cringe every time I see photos of maskless revelers crowded together. Last year, the United States experienced a major coronavirus surge following spring break. I think about all the partygoers who will catch the virus, including more contagious and deadlier variants, and then seed their home communities with the disease.

From a purely infection-control standpoint, these people should never have gone on these trips and thrown caution to the wind. That’s not the reality. The reality is that all states are opening back up, with many allowing businesses to return to full operation, including higher-risk settings such as indoors bars, fitness centers and movie theaters. Despite the CDC’s warning against nonessential travel, air travel is at an all-time high since March 2020.

The public health community needs to recognize that telling people not to party and travel just won’t work. Instead, it must help people gauge and manage risk. If people are going to gather anyway, they should do it outdoors. As much as crowded beaches may hurt our eyes, the rate of viral transmission there will be lower than similarly crowded bars. If people have already gone on spring break trips, we can urge them to quarantine and get tested when they return. Make testing easy and free; maybe public health authorities can partner with airlines to dispense coronavirus tests upon leaving popular vacation spots.

This is also a golden opportunity to promote the benefits of vaccination. Getting vaccinated doesn’t totally protect someone from acquiring coronavirus, but it is very effective at preventing severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death. A recent study from Israel suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is more than 90 percent protective against acquiring covid-19 and transmitting it to others. Got an itch to let loose? We’d rather that you keep it in check, but if you must, at least wait until you’re fully vaccinated. Vaccination won’t stop all risk, but it will make previously high-risk activities much lower risk.

There will be plenty of people who don’t like this approach. They will see reckless behavior as the height of selfishness, especially when the end is so not far away. But condemning such behavior is not going to stop it. We may not like the choices others are making, but we have to face that it’s happening and do our best to help make it safer. This is a known concept in public health. Needle exchanges and condom usage are harm-reduction tools that have been key to reducing the spread of infectious diseases. It’s time that we apply this approach for covid-19, too, and empower people with something other than abstinence to manage risk.

Like it or not, America is speeding toward a pre-pandemic normal. Some of it involves restarting activities that are truly essential, such as schools. Some of it may seem like frivolous choices, but are happening nonetheless. In all cases, our goal can’t be to get to zero risk. Instead, we should work to reduce risk while striving toward normalcy.