But eight years later, D.C. statehood is no longer an issue about which politicians can have perfunctory opinions they either don’t bother acting on (in the case of Democrats) or barely bother defending (in the case of Republicans). It now has to be taken seriously, by everyone.

This is a case study in how the efforts of activists, party evolution, and simple good timing can propel an issue up the agenda, pulling politicians in its wake whether they like it or not.

And it absolutely cannot be divorced from the GOP’s war on voting rights across the country, in which Republicans are trying desperately to make sure that people likely to vote for Democrats — especially Black people — face as many hurdles as possible in exercising their franchise.

On Monday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on H.R. 51, a bill to make D.C. a state and reduce the federal district created in the Constitution to a two-square mile area that includes the Capitol, the White House, the National Mall and many federal buildings. A similar bill passed the House last year, but few people noticed. This time around, it will be much less quiet.

The current iteration of the statehood legislation is co-sponsored by almost every Democrat in the House, but a few in the Senate have not yet come out in favor of statehood. Why? The real answer is that they haven’t had to. Up until now it wasn’t treated as something you had to concern yourself with. Even those who supported it didn’t feel any obligation to act on their opinion.

But pro-statehood activists made the smart decision to link their cause to the broader issue of minority rule, the many ways our system grants outsize power to Republicans. A prominent statehood advocacy organization, called 51 For 51, demands that the Senate filibuster be eliminated so that majority rule can prevail with 51 votes and D.C. can become the 51st state.

As the minority-rule problem has become more urgent for Democrats, it has grown more difficult to dismiss D.C. statehood as irrelevant. While there are a few Democratic holdouts who respond to questions about it by saying there are more important things to worry about, the idea that D.C. statehood doesn’t need serious consideration is becoming untenable. You can’t object to Republican voter suppression and then say D.C. statehood is unimportant when the continued denial of voting rights to D.C. residents springs from the same antidemocratic impulses.

As for Republicans, while they’ll make halfhearted arguments about the Constitution and the intent of the Framers, their real objection to statehood is nakedly partisan: Democrats, they say, only want to make D.C. a state because its two senators would almost certainly be Democrats, and that’s reason enough why it shouldn’t happen.

“This would effectively shift the power to the left-wing progressives so they can enact their radical agenda,” said Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) at Monday’s hearing. Hice recently announced that he will challenge the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, who refused to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 election.

That objection is half-right. Of course Democrats see the political advantage of D.C. statehood. But parties gain or lose influence because of changes to our laws all the time. Throughout American history, the addition of states was regularly pushed by parties looking to add to their power. That didn’t mean that it wasn’t a good thing for the country.

Think of it this way. Imagine Democrats suggested that we declare Florida a Special Tourism Zone — one whose citizens would no longer be allowed to have voting representation in Congress. Republicans could say “You only want to do that so we’ll lose power over legislation!” Even if that were true, it wouldn’t be the reason de-stating Florida would be wrong. The reason would be that the people of Florida shouldn’t have their voting rights taken away, and the fact that they usually vote Republican doesn’t matter one way or the other.

But Republicans barely hide the fact that their principal objection to D.C. statehood is that the people there are Democrats — and we can’t ignore that about half the city’s residents are Black. Sometimes it comes out more explicitly, as when last year Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) inveighed against D.C. statehood by citing its mayor, Muriel E. Bowser, and one of her predecessors, Marion Barry, as though by invoking the names of two African-American politicians — one of whom left office over two decades ago — he had proven how irresponsible the voters of D.C. are and why they are simply unworthy of full voting rights.

That’s what this issue is about: Whether the right to be a full participant in our democracy belongs to all Americans, or only those who are of the right race and vote the way the Republican Party wants them to. It’s not a question anyone will be allowed to ignore.

