President Biden not too long ago said his “preference” was to leave the filibuster alone. That was hardly cast in stone, despite the coverage suggesting the filibuster was here to stay. In recent weeks, Biden has made clear he would like to reform the filibuster, forcing senators to conduct an actual talking filibuster.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) at one point said he would “never” give up on the filibuster. While he issued a batch of vague and somewhat confusing statements (wanting to preserve “debate” that can be accomplished without a filibuster does not seem to be a reason to preserve a mechanism that allows the minority to thwart the majority), he seems at least amenable to restoring the talking filibuster.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has also defended the filibuster. However, last week she issued a statement saying that while “ideally” the Senate should find bipartisan consensus on that and other issues, she will not let Republicans “continue to abuse the filibuster by requiring cloture votes.” In that event, she said she is “open to changing the way the Senate filibuster rules are used.”

All of this has occurred before a single vote on a key issue such as gun safety, voting rights or immigration reached the floor, let alone drawn a cloture vote. Why the shift in sentiment among Democrats?

First, Democrats correctly perceive that the Republican assault on voting rights is not just another issue but one fundamental to our democracy and to the rights of non-White voters. The outcry from Democrats around the country, voting rights groups, minority activists and church leaders (especially fearful of the attack on the unique role Black churches play in civil rights and the political life of their congregants) has caught the attention of Senate Democrats. Stunned by the scope and severity of the rollback and by the bad faith in which Republicans are operating (i.e., invoking the thoroughly discredited Big Lie that the election was stolen), they understand that if they do not get this issue right, irreparable harm will be done to the essence of democracy — that is, one person, one vote.

Second, there is no place but the Senate to “fix” this. The Supreme Court, which in Shelby County v. Holder struck down the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act, likely will not side with plaintiffs as they seek to strike down pernicious voting rights laws that disproportionately fall on minority voters. In states with Republican legislatures and governors, there is only a slight chance to hold back the wave of anti-voting legislation. State Democrats may be able to delay or soften Jim Crow-style voting bills, but they will not defeat them entirely.

Finally, Democrats may have wised up about Republicans’ threats to enact a “scorched earth” approach to the Senate if Democrats seek to meddle with the filibuster. More Democrats are tempted to call their bluff: Fine, stop all action on popular bills and see how that plays with voters in 2022. Republicans would nix the National Defense Authorization Act or a hugely popular infrastructure bill?

Moreover, apocalyptic talk about what would come from filibuster reform — which has already reduced votes needed for cloture from 67 to 60 and no longer applies to federal court and executive branch nominees — is overwrought. If Republicans can grind the Senate to a halt to retaliate against modification of the filibuster to accommodate voting rights, then certainly the Democrats can do the same if Republicans try tearing it down for all legislation (if they ever do). In any event, even with reconciliation, the GOP could not repeal Obamacare when they held both houses of Congress and the presidency. There is a limit to outrageous litigation they could pass. (Moreover, with real voting reform, including admission of the District of Columbia as a state, Republicans’ fantasies about controlling all three branches are increasingly far-fetched.)

Momentum is shifting within the Democratic Party to insist on an up-or-down vote on critical issues such as voting rights. Democrats will certainly make multiple attempts to pass either the entire H.R. 1 or some subset of those voting reforms. If those fail to break the GOP blockade, Democrats will listen to public reaction and assess how much damage Republicans are doing to themselves by trying to hide behind the filibuster as the Southern segregationists did in the 1950s and 1960s.

It is possible that Democrats will find some compromise to reform the filibuster (or scrounge up 10 Republicans for cloture on basic voting rights protections). They are unlikely to choose the pristine filibuster over the sanctity of equal access to the ballot.