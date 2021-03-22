Or, maybe not really. The NCAA canceled the Saturday night game between the University of Oregon and Virginia Commonwealth University, declaring the Ducks vs. Rams faceoff “a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.” Oregon advanced to the second round and VCU was banished.

AD

Still, teamwork makes the dream work, and a bazillion hard-working people have tirelessly planned to make the tournament as safe as possible. Mask strings crossed! The six arenas at limited capacity might keep covid transmission rates low. Maybe even lower than b-ball fans’ spirits were last year when the NCAA tournament in Atlanta was canceled — but, wait, the U.S. infection rate now is higher, a lot higher, than this time a year ago, when they pulled the plug. How does that work?

AD

Anyhoo! The 2021 Big Dance must go on. So players and coaches are safely ensconced in their pods, far from the March Maddening crowd. Except when venturing out for games. Unless the game is canceled and one team is sent home.

Did you know that Indianapolis is called “the Circle City”? Which kind of fits our pro-con circular thoughts about this event taking place here in our “big small town” that we are awfully glad to welcome you to.

AD

Usually the phrase “Hoosier Hysteria” is reserved for how crazy we get for the annual state high school basketball tournament, but it works now for the college games too. Namely, abject terror about possibly becoming a coronavirus hot spot. Now we’re hoopin’.

Please accept this gift of hand sanitizer. Welcome! Did we say that already? Could you apply the sanitizer now, if it’s not too much trouble?

AD

Indianapolis is a vibrant community, home to wonderful artists, athletes, scientists, bracketologists, accountants and thousands of incredibly hardworking and painfully vulnerable hospitality workers.

By the way, did you know scenes from the movie “Hoosiers” were filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse?

AD

Our hurting city loves the basketball fans who plan to spend their stimulus checks in Naptown. Simultaneously, many Indy residents will avoid our beloved basketball venues like the … coronavirus, and wish the tournament had provided hazmat suits for fans. A missed branding opportunity, but oh well. Hindsight, as they say, is 2020.

If you do go out on the town sometime during the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight or Final Four or Covid Couple, be sure to check out the bars and restaurants of Fountain Square or Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Star reported over the weekend that more than 2,000 “mostly young adults” at an outdoor watch party crowded between two giant video screens near Mass Ave. The crowd size, the Star said, was estimated by an “uneasy security guard.” On second thought, maybe order takeout and hit the hotel room minibar.

AD

Please do not cough on our Uber drivers. Thanks so much.

AD

Show of hands! Who’s vaccinated? You are? Swish! Nothing but net!

Anybody else? How about the gentleman with the mask below his nose? Talking with the guy who’s pulling his mask all the way down when he replies? Never mind.

Look, forget about spending your money here. Go to a park, any park. We’ve got a ton. Wear a mask. Grab a complimentary Clorox wipe travel pack. The ones with basketball stickers on the label for added MM flair.

Would you like a sugar cream pie? It’s a local delicacy. Shrink-wrapped.

Hey, guys, we know you just got here, but if we don’t see you before this thing winds up on April 5, safe travels. On the way to the airport, check out the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indy 500. It’s being used as a mass vaccination site.