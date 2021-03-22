Though well-intentioned, it’s a misguided bill that, instead of solving animal welfare problems, would create them — in the form of a puppy black market.

Maryland previously passed legislation requiring pet stores to report where they got their dogs from and prohibited them from selling dogs from breeders with recent U.S. Department of Agriculture citations. This was good transparency for consumers concerned about the sourcing of animals while ultimately letting Marylanders make their own choices about how to get a new dog.

Now, those seeking to restrict pet sales risk worsening the situation. The new legislation would require Marylanders to get a dog from a shelter or rescue — which are often lacking in breeds the public wants — or travel potentially hundreds of miles to buy from a breeder in person. This is both a huge hassle and a potential public health risk during a pandemic.

These unnecessary regulations don’t address substandard breeders in other states. They simply would make it harder to get a pet, which would amplify the incentive to illegally traffic dogs from unregulated sources, particularly foreign countries. It’s a problem regulators are already witnessing.

Americans are taking home animals from shelters at much higher rates than previously thought. The American Pet Products Association found 63 million households own a dog and experts have estimated that Americans will want 9 million dogs a year.

That’s more than can be sourced from shelters and rescues. And if pets can’t come from responsibly regulated pet stores or online sources, that leaves a vacuum.

In an attempt to satisfy Americans’ affinity for furry friends, a new phenomenon has emerged in the form of foreign dog trafficking.

The USDA reports that 1 million dogs are imported into the United States every year. Of those, fewer than 1 percent are regulated by the agency.

Smugglers can import dogs and claim they are personal pets. Typically, all puppy traffickers need is a healthy-looking animal and paperwork claiming the animal received its proper vaccinations.

These phony rescuers can concoct a false story about how the animals were “rescued” from a foreign country. And the traffickers earn thousands of dollars per dog, making it a lucrative trade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently seized dozens of puppies at a New York Airport as part of this trafficking. “Many dogs are bred irresponsibly in large numbers in ‘puppy mills’ overseas,” says the agency. “Importers then fly them as cargo in large batches, claiming them as ‘rescue’ dogs.”

Unfortunately, stress and overwhelming heat are not the only issues dogs face during transport. Many of these animals can carry deadly diseases and heartworms. These illnesses are easily spread when animals enter new shelters.

The CDC temporarily banned dog imports from Egypt after three dogs tested positive for rabies over the course of several years. The first outbreak of H3N2 Asian dog flu traces back to rescue dogs flown in from South Korea. That same flu has spread across the nation and sickened thousands of family pets.

Popular breeds such as Maltipoo and collies aren’t common dogs you’d find at shelters or rescues. But many Americans want them. And when there’s demand, there will be a black market supply, as we learned from Prohibition.

Laws such as Senate Bill 103 exacerbate the problem by closing off public access to responsibly bred dogs that come from the United States and fall under existing state and federal regulations.

Shelters and rescues are a great source for pets, a fact I’m reminded of every time my 7-year-old black cat curls up in my lap with his motorboat purr. But there’s no good reason to prohibit people from getting animals from other regulated sources. If lawmakers choke off the public’s ability to get dogs, they’ll be really screwing the pooch.

