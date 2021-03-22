At a Senate hearing to examine the events of that day, Mr. Johnson read into the record an account from a far-right website attributing the violence to “agents-provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters.” On Saturday, he told a conference of conservative political organizers in Wisconsin that “there was no violence on the Senate side, in terms of the chamber.” In fact, Trump supporters stormed the chamber shortly after senators were evacuated.

We know why Johnson was not afraid. As he said in a radio interview last week, “I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.” If they were Black Lives Matter protesters, he said, it would have been a different story.

But the Republican aversion to truth-telling about the Jan. 6 attack is not limited to flagrant racism. Retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) admonished Johnson for spreading an alternate reality, arguing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the insurrectionists were “hostile forces.” “We need to understand that that’s … an underlying principle of what happened on Jan. 6,” Blunt said. “We don’t need to try to explain away or come up with alternative versions of [it].” However, when it comes to explaining and fully exposing the “underlying principle” of the events of Jan. 6, Blunt loses his nerve.

His discussion continued:

NBC HOST CHUCK TODD: Well, I, I am curious, do, do you believe that any commission, that the scope should be about specific security measures for the Capitol? Or should it also dive into what motivated this, this crowd of radicals to do this? SEN. ROY BLUNT: Well, I don’t know. That’s certainly different than any commission we’ve ever had, where you have a commission that tries to become psychoanalyst of what went on. If you’re going to look at what happened, why it happened, where the problems were, that’s one thing. I think your — that suggestion really steps this up to a very different level, and certainly a level that the Congress shouldn’t wait on to decide how we move forward with the security needs of the Capitol and the country. But that’s, that’s not the kind of commission, I don’t believe, that’s been discussed. And I haven’t heard that discussion.

That’s flat-out wrong. The 9/11 Commission devoted hundreds of pages to explore the growing Islamic fundamentalist threat that preceded the attacks. Indeed, the commission set out to understand the nature of the threat. “We learned about an enemy who is sophisticated, patient, disciplined, and lethal. The enemy rallies broad support in the Arab and Muslim world by demanding redress of political grievances, but its hostility toward us and our values is limitless,” the commission stated in its preface. “Its purpose is to rid the world of religious and political pluralism, the plebiscite, and equal rights for women. It makes no distinction between military and civilian targets.” An entire section is devoted to “The Foundation of the New Terrorism.”

Furthermore, for eight years the Republican Party castigated President Barack Obama for not specifically identifying the foreign terrorist threat as based on Islamist fundamentalist ideology. You cannot understand the nature of the threat, Republicans inveighed, unless you name it. We should not tiptoe around identifying our foes out of some misbegotten notion that we might offend the vast majority of peaceful Muslims, they argued.

What happened to that philosophy? Once the attackers identified with the disgraced then-president, invoked Christian and Confederate imagery and plainly aligned themselves with GOP lawmakers seeking to overthrow the election, then Republicans decided it was not so important to understand the motivations behind an act of terrorism.

That is not how one fights domestic terrorism. A recently released intelligence report made clear that we do not have to speculate and psychoanalyze domestic violence extremists to figure out their motivations. The extremists generally announce them: “Enduring DVE motivations pertaining to biases against minority populations and perceived government overreach will almost certainly continue to drive DVE radicalization and mobilization to violence,” the report explained. “Newer sociopolitical developments — such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence — will almost certainly spur some DVEs to try to engage in violence this year.”

In short, Republicans want neither to repudiate the most extreme elements in their base nor to educate the American people about the terrorists’ right-wing philosophy. For many of them, it seems to hit too close to home, revealing the degree to which Republicans have fanned white grievance and appealed to the fears that motivate white supremacists (i.e., that they are being “overrun” by non-Whites and that Christianity is under assault.)

Democrats should ignore phony objections to the commission. If anything, the degree of GOP denial and anxiety about exploring the nature of domestic terrorist groups underscores the urgency of setting up a Jan. 6 commission.