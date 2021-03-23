So I was stunned and saddened by news that Baylor died on Monday at 86.

The accolades are pouring in. Wonderful prose about his prowess on the hardwood, his hanging in the air, his repertoire of moves and shots, his total ownership of the craft. Observations based, for the most part, on TV clips, press accounts, basketball lore.

That’s not how I got to know about Baylor.

My introduction to him was neither direct nor formal. But I was an eyewitness, present almost at the creation.

My first time seeing him was during the 1953-1954 high school basketball season when D.C. public schools were racially segregated. Black schools were in Division 2. You don’t have to guess who occupied Division 1.

I was an eighth- or ninth-grader at Division 2 Francis Junior High School at 24th and N streets NW, which had a newly built gymnasium. Although it was miles away from the city’s Black senior high schools, Francis Junior High was selected to host some extramural basketball games.

I recall our physical education teacher, Mr. Jackson, telling us that Spingarn High School’s basketball team was coming to play (Armstrong High School, I think), and that we were going to see something special.

He said Spingarn had a player named Elgin Baylor who was called “Rabbit.”

Now here’s where basketball lore gets a little mixed up.

In his column saluting Baylor, my Post colleague Thomas Boswell said Baylor was dubbed “Rabbit” “for his leaping.”

I recall Mr. Jackson as saying that Baylor was given that nickname because, like a rabbit, he seemed to have eyes on both sides of his head, enabling him to see what was coming from either side. Anyway, that’s what I heard, in 1953, and that’s pretty much what I saw during that basketball season. On the court, Baylor seemed to see and have total control over everything around him.

After his game at Francis Junior High, two classmates and I made it a point to travel across town to Spingarn to watch him go to work.

In one game against Phelps Vocational High School, which Baylor had briefly attended, he scored 63 points. We were there — in stunned disbelief.

Of course, he was playing before the free throw lanes were widened. In those days, Baylor could leap and grab a missed free throw off the backboard and put it in the basket before landing on the floor.

I watched him wow the crowd at the now-defunct Joe Turner’s Arena where, with his brother Kermit, he played with the Stonewall A.C. Seemed as though everybody on that team could “jam” or “dunk” the ball.

He was a sensation. So you can imagine my surprise when my Dunbar High School classmate, Carol Poyner, told me sometime around 1956 or in early 1957, when we were about to graduate, that her best friend, Ruby Saunders, also a classmate, was going on a date with a fellow named Elgin Baylor, whom neither one of them knew much about. I told them as much as a spectator and admirer could.

On June 22, 1958, Ruby and Elgin Baylor were married. I was unaware that they divorced 16 years later. Baylor and I never met. But I put in a good word for him.

