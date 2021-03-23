For one, there was the scathing point from Zack Smith of the Heritage Foundation that D.C. residents already exercise “undue” influence on national politics. Why? Because lawmakers see D.C. yard signs while driving to work.

How could I possibly forget my enormous influence over federal politics with my yard sign? I mean, I do live in an apartment, but I suppose I could fly my agenda out of the window. Meanwhile, people have had “Biden-Harris” posters up for months, but most GOP legislators still support former president Donald Trump. Nevertheless, I’m sure those posters will make an impact any day now.

While we’re at it, it seems as if the people who live close to representatives in their states might also have disproportionate influence over their policies. Should we disenfranchise those people because they clearly have the opportunity to make their point with yard signs?

Then there was the articulate argument from Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) that D.C. could not possibly become a state because it would be the only state without a car dealership.

Ah yes! Of course! The Founding Fathers, long before cars even existed, clearly intended for every state to have a car dealership. And, naturally, before the original 13 colonies became states, each one first erected a dealership to meet the requirement. Notably, D.C. does have car dealerships, but we’ll ignore that.

And then there was the astute point from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) that “D.C. statehood is a key part of the radical leftist agenda to reshape America.”

That’s a great point. Sure, democracy is all about representing the will of the people. But that’s obviously got to stop when those views don’t perfectly mesh with the views of others.

Jokes aside, Monday’s hearing made abundantly clear that there is no good argument against D.C. statehood. This is all an attempt to suppress voters.

It shouldn’t be this way. D.C. is home to more than 700,000 people — more than Wyoming or Vermont. We work in health care, food service, education, retail, civil service and more. We pay more federal taxes per capita than any other state and more federal taxes than 22 states. And we don’t have any control over our National Guard, which, as evidenced by the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is a grave danger to our community. We need a real voice in Congress.

There’s also mounting support for D.C. statehood nationwide. Fifty-four percent of likely voters think D.C. should be a state, a record high, according to Data for Progress. That includes 57 percent of voters in swing states.

A vote against D.C. statehood is a vote against the fundamental tenets of democracy. It’s time to cut the absurdities and give D.C. residents the representation we deserve.