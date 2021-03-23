Likewise, in Arizona, as CNN reported, “More than half of all counties in Arizona have conducted post-election audits and found either no discrepancies or microscopic issues that don’t affect the outcome of the race, according to reports filed with the Arizona secretary of state’s office.” The extent of the review was stunning. “Audits in Arizona’s four largest counties, which comprised 86% of all votes for president in the state, turned up no evidence of the systematic voter fraud about which President Donald Trump has complained,” CNN noted. “There were no irregularities found in Maricopa County, which is the most populous county in the battleground state and includes Phoenix, the reports show.” Naturally, Republicans there are not dissuaded from pursuing legislation to curtail voting.

There is, however, reason to be concerned about voting security, just not in the way Republicans suggest. As Marc Elias, the champion of more than 60 legal victories in cases seeking to challenge the 2020 outcome, explained in a post for Democracy Docket, there exists legitimate risk that not all legally cast votes are being counted. “There are safeguards that are necessary to prevent voter disenfranchisement — particularly among young voters and voters of color,” he wrote last year.

Elias recommends four measures that can safeguard these votes: free or prepaid postage for mail-in ballots; changing state laws so that votes postmarked by election day are counted, even if they are received afterward (why should voters be blamed for slow mail?); reforming signature matching rules; and allowing community collection of sealed, mail-in ballots.

On signature matching, no one’s vote should be thrown out by a single election worker making a subjective judgment that the ballot does not match the signature on file. Consider how this potentially disenfranchises the elderly or those who have acquired disabilities since they filed their signature. Elias recommended that a minimum of three election officials should review a signature and that only “if all three find beyond a reasonable doubt that a signature does not match should it be set aside.” Then, he urged, the voter should be contacted by multiple means and given 10 days to verify the ballot is his or hers.

The use of community organizations is Elias’s most controversial proposal because laws banning this activity are often aimed at minority voters. “In many states, community organizations play a vital role in collecting and delivering voted, sealed mail ballot for counting,” Elias said. “Voters without easy access to secure and reliable outgoing mail, or who need extra help to get their ballots delivered, rely on this practice.”

The notion that groups will “harvest” ballots — that is pressure voters or fill out ballots for them — is speculative and specious. Vote-tampering is illegal everywhere. (The only recent egregious case involved North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, where Republican operatives allegedly tossed out legal ballots, a practice that was quickly detected by the low return rate.) However, as the Brennan Center for Justice pointed out, “Most states allow certain individuals — especially family members, health-care providers, and legal guardians — to assist voters by collecting and submitting their absentee ballots. . . . Where allowed, ballot collection is not indicative of any malfeasance or fraud.” Again, periodic audits can reveal pervasive fraud or deception.

In sum, Republicans are using a nonexistent problem to restrict voting while refusing to address real “security” issues — the factors that prevent legal vote-by-mail ballots from being counted. These are two sides of the same Jim Crow coin.

