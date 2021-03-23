The GOP now embraces extremism, white nationalism and fantastical thinking. As a result, it may wind up with two nominees running for “safe” seats in 2022 who could create havoc for the party as it defends at least five seats opened by retiring GOP senators (Alabama, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Sirens should once again be flashing for Republicans in Alabama, where Rep. Mo Brooks is running to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Richard C. Shelby. Brooks — who spoke at the rally which incited rioters on Jan. 6, falsely insisted that members of antifa perpetrated the attack, vigorously spread the Big Lie that the election was stolen and inveighed against a mythical “war on whites” by Democrats — is the subject of a Democratic resolution to be censured for his role in the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

Brooks is likely to face multiple opponents but, as we saw with Moore, the most extreme MAGA candidate has a good shot at the nomination in a multi-candidate field. It will be an uphill climb for any Democrat to win the seat, but Brooks may open the door for a repeat of Jones’s shocking upset in 2017.

As bad as Brooks would be, Republicans might have a worse problem in Missouri. The Post reports: “Nearly three years ago, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens left the state capitol in disgrace as he faced down two criminal charges, an ethics probe, and public fallout over reports that he’d had an affair with a hairdresser and then allegedly tried to blackmail her with nude photos. Now, the criminal charges have been dropped, the ethics case has been closed, and Greitens is aiming for a Lazarus-esque comeback.”

That’s right: Greitens is running for the Senate seat held by Roy Blunt, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Greitens was charged with a felony, but the case was dropped when he resigned. Nevertheless, the state legislature’s investigation and report revealed a cringe-worthy story. The Associated Press reports: “The woman involved with Greitens told investigators that he slapped, spanked, shoved, grabbed and called her derogatory names during a series of sexual encounters in 2015. The committee found her testimony credible. Greitens said the report was part of a ‘witch hunt.’ ” He was also investigated by then-state attorney general Josh Hawley, who found, according to the Associated Press, that Greitens “may have committed a felony by taking the charity’s donor list and using it for political fundraising without the charity’s permission.” (This might make things a little dicey for Hawley, now in the U.S. Senate, should Greitens gets the nomination.)

As Politico put it, Greitens’s run is “giving Republicans nightmarish flashbacks to 2012, when they nominated a problematic Missouri Senate candidate, Todd Akin, who went on to lose the election.” (Akin bizarrely declared that “legitimate rape victims” do not get pregnant.) If he gets the nomination, Greitens, a strong backer of the disgraced former president (himself accused by multiple women of sexual assault or harassment), would be an easy target for a Democratic opponent.

Neither Brooks nor Greitens have a lock on nomination. Both Alabama and Missouri remain solid red states. However, the ghost of Todd Akin and Roy Moore should loom large.