Thrilling! I was offered a rare glimpse into the plan for this Donald Trump social network, by which I mean that I was divebombed by a small cluster of early Brood X cicadas and in the resulting period of disorientation I saw a vision.

Here are some things I know for certain.

AD

The site will be hosted by what appears to be GeoCities, circa 2003. It will all be in Times New Roman, ALL CAPS, except during the periods when it is down, which will be most of the time, because no one involved in it has ever, technically, successfully run anything. Jared Kushner will read 25 books about how to run a website. None of them will contain any useful information, but this will not stop him from coming to every meeting brimming with unhelpful Big-Picture Ideas that will make the meeting run long and not result in any tangible improvements to the network.

AD

Someone at one point will try to explain to the team how HTML works, but the people behind the social network will think this is censorship and become enraged, and so every post will be so long that it breaks the page and cannot be displayed, which, again, everyone involved will think is censorship.

Every user who joins will be issued several decades’ worth of previous posts that can be called upon on any occasion to contradict any post they are making in the present. Users will be allowed to post only after midnight or when they are in an incoherent rage and really ought to have their devices taken away.

AD

The design of the website will manage to evoke Nazism in a cryptic way, which will momentarily distract everyone’s attention from all the overt racism of what gets posted there when the site is up, which, again, will not be often.

AD

At the times when the Trump Social Network is inaccessible, Trump will attempt to keep it alive by phoning in to “Fox & Friends” and reading people’s posts aloud, but after two hours of being unsuccessfully hinted at to get off the phone, he will become bored and stop, and then he will disclaim all affiliation with the social network even though it very clearly bears his name and Don Jr. is still very active there.

After that, it will always be down. Sometimes it will be down because Rudy Giuliani somehow spilled ketchup on the only server, and at other times it will be down because a very menacing bird flew into the office and everyone had to turn off the lights and electricity and sit very still until the bird went away, and at other times it will be down because the people involved forgot that they needed to renew the domain name every year and it has briefly become a site that sells a special kind of flexible seal that you can use to repair a boat.

AD

Users will complain obstreperously that they are being shadow-banned, until they realize that it is happening to everyone at the same time, at which point they will complain instead that they were all shadow-banned en masse for daring to be on Trump Social Network in the first place. They will continue to do this long after the site has been permanently closed, years after it has ceased to exist as anything but a possible twinkle of tax write-offs in Trump’s accountant’s eye.

AD

The closing will be a shame. The best thing about Trump Social Network, after all, was that all the people who wanted to be on it were on it and not anywhere else.