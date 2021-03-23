Members of Democratic Party leadership in the Maryland State House have said that the work during the 2021 General Assembly on police accountability was inspired by the social unrest of the summer of 2020. The social unrest of 2020 was an extension of the fight against systemic racism that undergirds every aspect of society. Policing just happens to be one of the major issues that has come to the fore in the American political mainstream. Many of the organizations that comprise the Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability are rooted in a commitment to racial justice that governs our perspective and approach to the state legislative work regarding policing. Though many issues affect the way policing operates, community oversight and power over policing in the community has historically been the central issue that is raised in advocacy efforts rooted in racial justice because it is the most central deterrent to police abuse.

We applaud the Maryland Senate for passing a version of reform to the state’s public information statute (Anton’s Law) that will ensure the greatest level of transparency. This will allow the public to hold police departments accountable for ridding themselves of police officers who routinely abuse and harm members of the community. We applaud the Maryland House of Delegates for passing a strong use-of-force statute that will allow more effective criminal prosecutions of police officers who harm members of the community. Both reforms are meaningful changes to the law that will help provide increased levels of protection from police brutality.

Many organizations in the coalition have been speaking out against the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBR) for many years because it impedes the ability for the community to advocate for community control and oversight over police. The call to repeal LEOBR was not merely a slogan with symbolic meaning or a plea to merely rid police of the excessive protections that shield them from accountability. We have focused on LEOBR because it gets in the way of community being able to mobilize itself to exercise greater levels of control over the institution. When it became clear that the Fraternal Order of Police would create collective-bargaining agreements around the state that would replicate the LEOBR and that language was needed to create a reasonable floor for police disciplinary procedure, we zeroed in on the issue of community oversight. Racial justice is about distributing power into the hands of the masses of Black and brown people to control the institutions that govern our lives. Community oversight is central to our advocacy because it would literally shift power out of the hands of an institution that has caused so much harm to Black people and into our hands to punish those who harm the community.

Though both chambers will claim their bills have community oversight, what they have is civilian participation. We define community oversight as an entity that is created by community-based civic activity that lives external to law enforcement or state-imposed processes for oversight. The current legislative language does not guarantee true community empowerment. No proposal yet presented does. What the coalition offered would have provided the greatest level of access to community power, should a community be well-organized enough to utilize it.

We recognize the changes that the General Assembly is poised to make on the issue of policing are meaningful. It would be objectively untrue for anyone to claim otherwise. But given this coalition’s commitment to a paradigm rooted in racial justice, we would be derelict in our fidelity to the tradition of racial justice for us not to be clear that what has been produced falls short of that standard. We look forward to working with the legislature to achieve what we believe would be truly a substantive step toward racial justice.