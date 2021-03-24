Beyond meeting our students’ physical and educational needs, we’ve stayed in touch with each family weekly to check in on their other needs and provide resources when necessary. What we’ve found over the course of the year is that many of our students are struggling — particularly students with disabilities, those at risk of academic failure and Black boys. We know that fewer students are on track to be college-ready than we have seen in recent years, and we also know that we need to shift our approach if we want to close this gap.

Even before the coronavirus, we knew that we simply had to do more to accelerate our students’ learning to create a truly equitable education system. The most recent PARCC assessment reveals that D.C.-wide, only 7 percent of students with disabilities, 16 percent of students considered at-risk of academic failure and 19 percent of Black boys met state math expectations for their grade levels. Though PARCC assessments don’t tell the whole story, it’s important to highlight that D.C.-wide, nearly 8 in 10 White students met math expectations for their grade level — a gap of nearly 60 percentage points. As we move deeper into the recovery phase of our planning, the education community and D.C. as a whole must commit to working together to provide students access to rich learning opportunities that truly are designed to meet the needs of each individual student and their families.

For example, after learning in real time how to transition our schools to remote learning, a group of school leaders got together late last year to start thinking about what’s next for the future of learning. We came up with the Summer of Equity and Excellence (SEE) for D.C.'s public schools. SEE would focus on providing engaging comprehensive summer recovery programming for our students in partnership with the District and the business community. The goal? To close the opportunity gap for students that has widened during the pandemic.

Thurgood Marshall Academy’s driving principle is excellence. When we are confronted with high expectations, challenged with meaningful work and provided with the appropriate tools, the best is brought out in each of us. Our school was tearing down barriers for our students and families before this crisis struck, and we haven’t slowed down just because the circumstances got more difficult.

That’s why we need bold, innovative solutions such as SEE — to make up for the lost time. SEE allows our students who are struggling the space to catch up and pass their courses. And our students who have stayed on or ahead of schedule can accelerate their learning while helping those who are farther behind. As the weather warms and our doors open to more in-person learning opportunities, we need to pursue more opportunities like SEE, becoming radical thinkers so we can close the opportunity gap.

Excellence has always been at the center of the work public charter schools do. And, in this difficult year, we’ve doubled down to continue centering excellence in our work to meet community needs and continue providing a high-quality education to prepare our students for college and beyond. But if we’re going to truly practice excellence, we have to be ready to turn our rhetoric into action. The truth is we’re never going back to the world we left behind on March 13, 2020. If we don’t get the space to pursue innovative solutions, we’re going to erase all the gains we’ve made in education over the past decade, putting our workforce at a deficit because students won’t be college-ready on time.

It’s time for school leaders, D.C. leaders and business leaders to work together, finding solutions to accelerate our students’ learning while rebuilding some of the community we’ve all lost during the trauma and grief of the last year. That’s the only way we can make sure every part of our city thrives.

