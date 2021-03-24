In testimony before the committee, Brennan Center for Justice president Michael Waldman explained, “The VRA is widely regarded as the single most effective piece of civil rights legislation in our nation’s history. As recently as 2006 it won reauthorization with overwhelming bipartisan support.” The law allowed federal officials and courts to block discriminatory changes in voting rules in states with a history of voting rights violations, resulting in 86 attempts to subvert voting rights between 1998 and 2013 from becoming law. The potency of Section 5′s preclearance mechanism prompted “hundreds more to be withdrawn after a Justice Department inquiry, and prevented still more from being put forward because policymakers knew they would not pass muster,” Waldman said.

As soon as the Supreme Court struck down the formula used to administer preclearance procedures in 2013, the same states previously restrained from discriminatory practices went hog wild, disproving Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s notion that federal restraint on states wasn’t needed anymore. Contrary to his assertion, voting discrimination was not a thing of the past; it had been hibernating.

AD

AD

Waldman pointed out, “Within hours of the Court’s decision, Texas announced that it would implement what was then the nation’s strictest voter identification law — a law that had previously been denied preclearance because of its discriminatory impact.” Those ID requirements effectively disenfranchised more than 600,000 voters. Soon thereafter, Waldman recalled, “Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia also moved ahead with restrictive voting laws or practices that previously would have been subject to preclearance.”

Now, in the wake of the 2020 election — the most thoroughly reviewed election in history — Republicans are intensifying the assault on voting rights that is possible only because of the VRA’s preclearance dormancy. The scope of the attack on voting is stunning. Waldman reports: “As of our February 19 count, 253 proposed laws in 43 states would curb the vote, seven times more than just two years ago. The number is now well over 300. They amount to a real-time attack on our democracy.”

Why should reauthorization not pass the Senate unanimously, as was the case for the VRA’s reauthorization in 2006? The answer is obvious: The assault on voting rights conducted exclusively by one party seeks to leave states free to disenfranchise voters, just as lawmakers did before the original Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

AD

AD

Republicans complain that Democrats are seeking to “federalize” voting rights; our Constitution already did it more than 150 years ago. The 15th Amendment, like the VRA, is a federal restriction on states. Voting is a fundamental right at the heart of our democracy, and the notion that individual states should be free to hamper, deter or disenfranchise voters is an obnoxious repudiation of our democracy. The real question for Republicans is why they want to dismantle a fundamental, federal right. We have yet to hear any plausible answer.